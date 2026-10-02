As the vice chair of the New York City Ballet Board (and creator of the Fall Fashion Gala back in 2012), Parker warmed up the red carpet at the single-night soirée, which features world-premiere performances and raises money to support the dance company. This year, Simone Rocha created the costumes for the gala's on-stage showing of Mirror/Sky. In continuation of her tradition of supporting the guest designer (see: her black swan-style, Iris van Herpen gown in 2025), Parker sourced Simone Rocha's Fall 2026 fashion show for a whimsical, long-sleeve look.
For the foundation of her fairytale outfit, Parker paired a cream-colored bra with a pleated tulle petticoat (perhaps a nod to the ballet tutu), layered under a slightly sheer dress. The milky midi featured itty-bitty rosette embroidery, an elegant V-neck, and cascading corset-style ribbons that stretched from shoulder to hem.
To finish her latest red carpet look, Parker accessorized with bejeweled Manolo Blahnik pumps (another Carrie-coded choice), ballet-pink bows braided into her Rapunzel-looking hairstyle, and Simone Rocha's Lasercut Lace Shopper Tote. Even the cute white carry-all boasted the ribbon motif.
Simone Rocha
Off-White Mini Lasercut Lace Shopper Tote
The tea-length dress looked a lot different on the Fall 2026 catwalk during London Fashion Week. Not only were the sleeves capped and short, but a strawberry-redtrack jacket from the Simone Rocha x Adidas collaboration (which sold out last month) appeared beneath the floral-printed piece, giving it a sportier feel. The ribbons were also more undone, adding more volume to the shape. To double down on the balletcore aesthetic, the model wore high-vamp, ballet slipper-style flats instead of heels.
Now, Simone Rocha wasn't just the fashion star of the Fall Fashion Gala's show. The brand also played a part in And Just Like That..., the HBO MaxSex and the Citysequel series.
While filming the third and final season, Parker opened the episode in a sheer tea-length style from Simone Rocha's Spring 2024 collection. The Emmy winner's green bra wasn't the only design detail on full display: faux pink roses were packed into pockets on the dress's voluminous tutu (a Carrie Bradshaw classic) and an identical trench coat. Shockingly, Manolo Blahniks traded places with strappy Aquazzura sandals.
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And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw's story (and her legendary closet) lives on in Parker's personal style. If only Simone Rocha could permanently create the New York City Ballet's costumes—and thus dress the Fall Fashion Gala's celebrity guests. The brand brings out the feminine, statement-making side of Parker's fashion—one that, without Sex and the City, we don't see as often anymore.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.