Sarah Jessica Parker Channeled Carrie Bradshaw in Sheer Simone Rocha at the NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

Her romantic dress came with a fitting 'And Just Like That...' connection.

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Sarah Jessica Parker walks the red carpet at the NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in a sheer Simone Rocha dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Sarah Jessica Parker walked the red carpet at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala on October 1, I had a Carrie Bradshaw déjà vu moment: I couldn't help but wonder, "Why does her dress, a sheer tea-length style by Simone Rocha, feel so familiar?" And just like that, it hit me: The London-based brand was featured in an episode of the Sex and the City spin-off series.

As the vice chair of the New York City Ballet Board (and creator of the Fall Fashion Gala back in 2012), Parker warmed up the red carpet at the single-night soirée, which features world-premiere performances and raises money to support the dance company. This year, Simone Rocha created the costumes for the gala's on-stage showing of Mirror/Sky. In continuation of her tradition of supporting the guest designer (see: her black swan-style, Iris van Herpen gown in 2025), Parker sourced Simone Rocha's Fall 2026 fashion show for a whimsical, long-sleeve look.

Sarah Jessica Parker walks the red carpet at the NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in a sheer Simone Rocha dress

Sarah Jessica Parker arrived at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala—and Marie Claire saw her sheer Simone Rocha dress up close.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the foundation of her fairytale outfit, Parker paired a cream-colored bra with a pleated tulle petticoat (perhaps a nod to the ballet tutu), layered under a slightly sheer dress. The milky midi featured itty-bitty rosette embroidery, an elegant V-neck, and cascading corset-style ribbons that stretched from shoulder to hem.

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To finish her latest red carpet look, Parker accessorized with bejeweled Manolo Blahnik pumps (another Carrie-coded choice), ballet-pink bows braided into her Rapunzel-looking hairstyle, and Simone Rocha's Lasercut Lace Shopper Tote. Even the cute white carry-all boasted the ribbon motif.

The tea-length dress looked a lot different on the Fall 2026 catwalk during London Fashion Week. Not only were the sleeves capped and short, but a strawberry-red track jacket from the Simone Rocha x Adidas collaboration (which sold out last month) appeared beneath the floral-printed piece, giving it a sportier feel. The ribbons were also more undone, adding more volume to the shape. To double down on the balletcore aesthetic, the model wore high-vamp, ballet slipper-style flats instead of heels.

A model wore Sarah Jessica Parker&#039;s sheer dress on the Simone Rocha Fall 2026 runway

A model wore Parker's sheer dress on the Simone Rocha Fall 2026 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Now, Simone Rocha wasn't just the fashion star of the Fall Fashion Gala's show. The brand also played a part in And Just Like That..., the HBO Max Sex and the City sequel series.

While filming the third and final season, Parker opened the episode in a sheer tea-length style from Simone Rocha's Spring 2024 collection. The Emmy winner's green bra wasn't the only design detail on full display: faux pink roses were packed into pockets on the dress's voluminous tutu (a Carrie Bradshaw classic) and an identical trench coat. Shockingly, Manolo Blahniks traded places with strappy Aquazzura sandals.

Sarah Jessica Parker&#039;s sheer Simone Rocha dress on the set of &#039;And Just Like That&#039;

Two years ago, Parker filmed scenes for And Just Like That... in another sheer Simone Rocha creation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw's story (and her legendary closet) lives on in Parker's personal style. If only Simone Rocha could permanently create the New York City Ballet's costumes—and thus dress the Fall Fashion Gala's celebrity guests. The brand brings out the feminine, statement-making side of Parker's fashion—one that, without Sex and the City, we don't see as often anymore.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.