Katie Holmes Is Bringing Back These Beloved 10-Year-Old Grommeted Miu Miu Mary Janes
Her A.P.C. bag has also been in her closet for a while.
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All of my favorite New York City It girls saw the 60°F forecast this week and decided it was time to join the spring style scene. First, Gigi Hadid was spotted in the soft loafers trend; then, Jennifer Lawrence elevated a Beatles band tee with an Hermès bag. My holy trinity of fashionable New Yorkers wasn't complete until Katie Holmes stepped out on April 9. And oh, did she deliver.
After cosplaying a Californian for a few months, Holmes is back home and back to her signature made-for-Manhattan staples, including a black cardigan, a fringed beige scarf, wide-leg palazzo jeans with contrasting pockets. The cropped hem on the latter showcased the real star of her outfit: her grommeted Miu Miu Mary Janes, which are familiar to pretty much every fashion girl who's had them on her mood board since they first debuted on the brand's Spring 2016 runway.
The '90s-coded buckled shoes feature slipper-looking, bow-tied uppers that elevate the otherwise edgy flats. They've been in Holmes' closet since at least 2023: She wore them to that year's Theater World Awards in NYC with a matching maxi dress and a double-breasted blazer.Article continues below
Holmes also pulled her A.P.C. Poppy Tote out of retirement this week, a full three years after she broke in its patterned, bucket-shaped leather.
It's prime Mary Jane season, as Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, and Holmes have recently demonstrated. Join me in stocking up on fresh flats.
Shop Mary Janes Inspired by Katie Holmes
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.