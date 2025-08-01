New York City may be in the grip of another heatwave, but Marie Claire editors are already shopping for transitional staples and ID-ing fall 2025 shoe trends. My colleagues and I are over Dune sandals and Barn tote beach bags; we want that back-to-school feeling. We're hardly alone: Katie Holmes has been a one-woman advocate for getting a head-start on fall footwear this week.

On Thursday, July 31, I reported that Holmes had showed up to her Happy Hours set in Western boots that would make Bella Hadid jealous. Today, August 1, I can share Holmes handpicked another season-to-season staple that will get shoe collectors talking. Photographed on a walk in Manhattan, the Dawson's Creek star had traded her pointed-toe leather boots for a pair of Mary Janes in a just-picked shade of raspberry red. Judging by the shape of the buckle and the slightly elevated heel, they're from the editor-beloved French footwear label Le Monde Beryl.

Katie Holmes was spotted in Manhattan swapping her boots and sneakers for raspberry red Mary Janes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Katie Holmes is hardly a stranger to Mary Janes in farmer's market shades. Last spring, she traipsed between errands in a blueberry-toned pair by Vibi Venezia. Back then, they were the easygoing and colorful complement to her straight-leg jeans and crewneck sweater. A year later, her raspberry pair is the bright pop of contrast to a relaxed poplin shirt and printed skirt.

Marie Claire's official roster of fall 2025 fashion trends doesn't have a shout-out for red Mary Janes like Holmes's. But runways from Miu Miu to The Row are still infatuated with schoolgirl styles for the upcoming season, buckled flats included. For me, that's enough of a nudge to shop a pair inspired by the actress, to wear with white shirts and jeans now, and cozy knit sets later.

Shop Mary Janes Inspired by Katie Holmes

Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Velvet Ballet Flats $150 at Bloomingdale's Vibi Venezia landed on my edit of the best indie brands in fashion right now. Katie Holmes, who's worn the brand before, would definitely approve of the soft velveteen outers and sturdy rubber soles. Vagabond Shoemakers Jolin Velvet Maryjane Flat $108 at Zappos Vagabond's take on fall Mary Janes feels so party-appropriate, with a more elongated toebox and a shiny silver buckle. Reformation Charlie Ballet Flat $268 at Reformation Something about the thin strap and raised heel on Reformation's fall Mary Janes makes me think they'd look great with patterned tights and a mini skirt come September. Flabelus Lucrecia Mary Jane Flat $160 at Nordstrom I have one word for my feelings about the high-contrast stitching around the edges of this Flabelus Mary Jane: obsessed.

