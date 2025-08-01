Katie Holmes Picks Raspberry Mary Janes Over All Other Early Fall Shoe Trends

Just went I thought I was done with flats, she made me reconsider.

Katie Holmes walks around New York City in a pair of fall mary janes and a button up shirt
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

New York City may be in the grip of another heatwave, but Marie Claire editors are already shopping for transitional staples and ID-ing fall 2025 shoe trends. My colleagues and I are over Dune sandals and Barn tote beach bags; we want that back-to-school feeling. We're hardly alone: Katie Holmes has been a one-woman advocate for getting a head-start on fall footwear this week.

On Thursday, July 31, I reported that Holmes had showed up to her Happy Hours set in Western boots that would make Bella Hadid jealous. Today, August 1, I can share Holmes handpicked another season-to-season staple that will get shoe collectors talking. Photographed on a walk in Manhattan, the Dawson's Creek star had traded her pointed-toe leather boots for a pair of Mary Janes in a just-picked shade of raspberry red. Judging by the shape of the buckle and the slightly elevated heel, they're from the editor-beloved French footwear label Le Monde Beryl.

Katie Holmes walks in Lower Manhattan wearing burgundy Mary Janes

Katie Holmes was spotted in Manhattan swapping her boots and sneakers for raspberry red Mary Janes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Mary Jane / Brick Velvet
Le Monde Béryl
Mary Jane

Katie Holmes is hardly a stranger to Mary Janes in farmer's market shades. Last spring, she traipsed between errands in a blueberry-toned pair by Vibi Venezia. Back then, they were the easygoing and colorful complement to her straight-leg jeans and crewneck sweater. A year later, her raspberry pair is the bright pop of contrast to a relaxed poplin shirt and printed skirt.

Marie Claire's official roster of fall 2025 fashion trends doesn't have a shout-out for red Mary Janes like Holmes's. But runways from Miu Miu to The Row are still infatuated with schoolgirl styles for the upcoming season, buckled flats included. For me, that's enough of a nudge to shop a pair inspired by the actress, to wear with white shirts and jeans now, and cozy knit sets later.

Shop Mary Janes Inspired by Katie Holmes

Vibi Venezia,

Vibi Venezia
Mary Jane Velvet Ballet Flats

Vibi Venezia landed on my edit of the best indie brands in fashion right now. Katie Holmes, who's worn the brand before, would definitely approve of the soft velveteen outers and sturdy rubber soles.

Jolin Velvet Maryjane Flat
Vagabond Shoemakers
Jolin Velvet Maryjane Flat

Vagabond's take on fall Mary Janes feels so party-appropriate, with a more elongated toebox and a shiny silver buckle.

Charlie Ballet Flat
Reformation
Charlie Ballet Flat

Something about the thin strap and raised heel on Reformation's fall Mary Janes makes me think they'd look great with patterned tights and a mini skirt come September.

Lucrecia Mary Jane Flat
Flabelus
Lucrecia Mary Jane Flat

I have one word for my feelings about the high-contrast stitching around the edges of this Flabelus Mary Jane: obsessed.

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity outfits (especially Taylor Swift's). Her features reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.

Previously, Halie held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in fashion journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a behind-the-scenes look at her stories, subscribe to her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.