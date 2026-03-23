Katie Holmes’s Mary Janes Go With Everything—They’re On-Sale for Peak Spring Shoe Trend Shopping
Her exact pair is selling fast.
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Katie Holmes is on a wallet-friendly footwear kick this spring. It all started late last month, when she debuted square-toe, $129 ballet flats from celebrity-beloved brand Vivaia. On March 22, Holmes unveiled another, even more affordable pair of flats: on-sale Mary Janes from Franco Sarto.
Holmes delivered one last L.A. cool-girl look before her final performance of Henrik Ibsen's play, Hedda Gabler. Her outfit's main character? Franco Sarto's Franco Oakes Mary Janes. Usually, the suede, square toe shoes—each cinched with a single, gold-buckle strap—would set you back $135. Now, Holmes's chocolate, Hickory Brown color is marked down to $99.99. That's an extra $35 you could spend on another Holmes-approved Franco Sarto style.
Otherwise, Holmes channeled an L.A. local in the returning peasant blouse trend—a boho silhouette Bella Hadid tested that same afternoon. Similar to Hadid, she paired the white top's puff sleeves and curved neckline with equally-boho, wide-leg jeans.Article continues below
The Dawson's Creek alum accessorized with oversize sunglasses and a slouchy, leather crossbody bag. In the end, her brown Mary Janes stole the show.
Holmes has been a Franco Sarto girl since 2024, when the $115 Franco Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandal joined her spring shoe rack. (Fun fact: Her espadrilles are also on sale right now.) She selects her Mary Janes as carefully as Jennifer Lopez does her Hermès Birkin bags. So, having two Franco Sarto pairs in her collection is a big deal.
In Sept. 2024, she boarded the brand's Mary Jane bandwagon with the once-$125 Tinsley Flats. The metallic silver shade made them one of Holmes's boldest ballet flats, second only to her velvet pairs. Her Tinsley Flats are currently available for $56—that's 55-percent off their original price tag.
Franco Sarto has amassed quite the celebrity clientele in recent years. Everyone from Gigi Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld to Mindy Kaling and Camila Cabello has worn Franco Sarto's famously affordable styles. Better yet, the brand is especially generous in the sale department—even when it comes to best-sellers. Shop another Franco Sarto pair of Mary Janes, plus suede styles inspired by Katie Holmes, below.
Shop Mary Janes Inspired by Katie Holmes
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.