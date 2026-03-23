Katie Holmes is on a wallet-friendly footwear kick this spring. It all started late last month, when she debuted square-toe, $129 ballet flats from celebrity-beloved brand Vivaia. On March 22, Holmes unveiled another, even more affordable pair of flats: on-sale Mary Janes from Franco Sarto.

Holmes delivered one last L.A. cool-girl look before her final performance of Henrik Ibsen's play, Hedda Gabler. Her outfit's main character? Franco Sarto's Franco Oakes Mary Janes. Usually, the suede, square toe shoes—each cinched with a single, gold-buckle strap—would set you back $135. Now, Holmes's chocolate, Hickory Brown color is marked down to $99.99. That's an extra $35 you could spend on another Holmes-approved Franco Sarto style.

Katie Holmes was spotted pre-show in L.A. dressed in the peasant blouse trend, wide-leg jeans, and Franco Sarto flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Otherwise, Holmes channeled an L.A. local in the returning peasant blouse trend—a boho silhouette Bella Hadid tested that same afternoon. Similar to Hadid, she paired the white top's puff sleeves and curved neckline with equally-boho, wide-leg jeans.

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The Dawson's Creek alum accessorized with oversize sunglasses and a slouchy, leather crossbody bag. In the end, her brown Mary Janes stole the show.

Holmes's brown Mary Janes were the cherry on top of her boho cake. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Franco Sarto Franco Oakes Mary Jane (Was $135) $99.99 at Franco Sarto

Holmes has been a Franco Sarto girl since 2024, when the $115 Franco Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandal joined her spring shoe rack. (Fun fact: Her espadrilles are also on sale right now.) She selects her Mary Janes as carefully as Jennifer Lopez does her Hermès Birkin bags. So, having two Franco Sarto pairs in her collection is a big deal.



In Sept. 2024, she boarded the brand's Mary Jane bandwagon with the once-$125 Tinsley Flats. The metallic silver shade made them one of Holmes's boldest ballet flats, second only to her velvet pairs. Her Tinsley Flats are currently available for $56—that's 55-percent off their original price tag.

Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flats (Were $125) $56.25 at Zappos

Franco Sarto has amassed quite the celebrity clientele in recent years. Everyone from Gigi Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld to Mindy Kaling and Camila Cabello has worn Franco Sarto's famously affordable styles. Better yet, the brand is especially generous in the sale department—even when it comes to best-sellers. Shop another Franco Sarto pair of Mary Janes, plus suede styles inspired by Katie Holmes, below.

Shop Mary Janes Inspired by Katie Holmes

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