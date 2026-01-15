Jennifer Lopez shops for jeans and Hermès Birkins with the same mindset: They're both investments. She'll fork over four figures (and then some) if the pieces promise to wear well for years to come. The latest example of this? Her $2,600 Dior flared jeans, which she's still getting her money's worth from, months after she first wore them out.

On January 14, Lopez took the ultra-wide-leg pair (which we saw back in September) for a spin out in Beverly Hills on January 14. If she's anything like us, the Grammy winner was all smiles because her jeans reached that perfectly broken-in stage, when the waistband's a little softer and the knees look more stonewashed. She tucked her pinstripe button-down and V-neck sweater into the high-rise bottoms, before cinching the layers beneath a brown leather belt. A cool-toned brown, herringbone blazer on top suggested her lunch was business-related. Sky-high stilettos—which barely peeked out beneath her Dior denim—grounded the 'fit in classic J.Lo fashion.

These Dior jeans are becoming a go-to for Jennifer Lopez. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Surprisingly, Lopez gave her Hermès Birkins the day off in favor of her go-to gym bag: Dior's Spring 2025 D-Journey, which she's had since at least February 2025. Her exact large model is still tricky to track down, but the best-seller is still shoppable in smaller black models.

Dior Medium D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin $4,600 at dior.com

At this point, the depth of Lopez's denim drawer could rival her Birkin collection. In recent years, she's tested jeans from Free People, Gucci, Brunello Cucinelli, Acne Studios, and Isabel Marant, to name a few brands. The actor keeps coming back to her faithful Diors as of late, in all their super wide-leg glory.

Shop Wide-Leg Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Lopez