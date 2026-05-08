Rosalía Puts a Punk-Rock Twist on the Classic Mary Jane Shoe Trend
I’m copying this outfit ASAP.
For the last several spring seasons, Mary Jane flats have ranked high on the list of It-girl shoe trends. This year, little has changed, and the ballerina-inspired style has sautéd onto the footwear scene once again.
To that end, I’ve been searching for easy Mary Jane outfits that I can pin to my warm-weather mood board. As it turns out, the celebrity crowd is full of inspiration, and Rosalía just wore the chicest look that I can’t wait to copy.
On Friday, May 8, the “Berghain” singer was spotted in Seville while signing autographs. For her casual out-and-about appearance, Rosalía slipped into a playful pair of black Mary Janes. Decorated with several rows of stud-adorned straps, her flats embraced a strong punk-rock attitude.
To soften up her look, she chose a gorgeous red dress, designed with a sophisticated scoop neckline, a fitted bodice, and a floaty hem. The star allowed her dress and flats to take center stage, keeping the rest of her outfit simple with subtle accessories.
Rosalía is just one of many A-listers endorsing the Mary Jane shoe trend for spring. Back in March, Katie Holmes was seen strolling around San Diego wearing Franco Sarto’s Oakes shoes, set in a delectable chocolate brown colorway. Holmes’s flats were far more minimal in comparison to Rosalía’s, featuring a single buckled strap and a streamlined construction.
The actress completed her look with a boho-inspired Dôen top, wide-leg jeans frayed at the hem, and a slouchy crossbody bag from The Row.
While Mary Janes are certainly trending this season, the dainty style is more than just a shoe du jour—it’s a versatile staple that belongs in every capsule wardrobe. Whether leveled up with a sophisticated spring dress, or down with a casual shirt and denim bottoms, these flats can rise to any occasion.
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For that reason, I’ll be adding several to my shopping cart, and I’d suggest you do the same. Ahead, I’ve put together a curated edit of Mary Janes inspired by Rosalía—some with a punk rock twist, and others that are one hundred percent classic.
Shop Mary Jane Flats Inspired by Rosalía
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked at Town & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.