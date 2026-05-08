For the last several spring seasons, Mary Jane flats have ranked high on the list of It-girl shoe trends . This year, little has changed, and the ballerina-inspired style has sautéd onto the footwear scene once again.

To that end, I’ve been searching for easy Mary Jane outfits that I can pin to my warm-weather mood board. As it turns out, the celebrity crowd is full of inspiration, and Rosalía just wore the chicest look that I can’t wait to copy.

On Friday, May 8, the “Berghain” singer was spotted in Seville while signing autographs. For her casual out-and-about appearance, Rosalía slipped into a playful pair of black Mary Janes. Decorated with several rows of stud-adorned straps, her flats embraced a strong punk-rock attitude.

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Rosalía championed a punk-rock vibe in a pair of stud-adorned Mary Janes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

To soften up her look, she chose a gorgeous red dress, designed with a sophisticated scoop neckline, a fitted bodice, and a floaty hem. The star allowed her dress and flats to take center stage, keeping the rest of her outfit simple with subtle accessories.

Rosalía is just one of many A-listers endorsing the Mary Jane shoe trend for spring. Back in March, Katie Holmes was seen strolling around San Diego wearing Franco Sarto’s Oakes shoes, set in a delectable chocolate brown colorway. Holmes’s flats were far more minimal in comparison to Rosalía’s, featuring a single buckled strap and a streamlined construction.

Katie Holmes was spotted in a pair of Franco Sarto Mary Janes while out in San Diego. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress completed her look with a boho-inspired Dôen top, wide-leg jeans frayed at the hem, and a slouchy crossbody bag from The Row.

While Mary Janes are certainly trending this season, the dainty style is more than just a shoe du jour—it’s a versatile staple that belongs in every capsule wardrobe. Whether leveled up with a sophisticated spring dress, or down with a casual shirt and denim bottoms, these flats can rise to any occasion.

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For that reason, I’ll be adding several to my shopping cart, and I’d suggest you do the same. Ahead, I’ve put together a curated edit of Mary Janes inspired by Rosalía—some with a punk rock twist, and others that are one hundred percent classic.