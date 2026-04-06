Gigi Hadid Styles This Spring 2026 Shoe Trend the NYC It Girl Way

Gigi Hadid may be an A-lister, but she's fluent in New York City It Girl. She's mastered the crowd's street style formulas for years. Her latest outfit—pairing a a Spring 2026 shoe trend with jeans—is proof.

In a move her fellow NoHo-based New Yorkers would approve, Hadid returned to the sidewalk style scene on April 4 looking like she never left. She stacked a navy long-sleeved polo with baggy straight-leg jeans (a celebrity-beloved denim trend for 2026) beneath a khaki-colored barn jacket. (The circa-2024 It coat has legs, as she, Zoë Kravitz, and Rosalía have proved.) The biggest draw, though, were her soft loafers, a style fashion girls from Meghan Markle to Zenday have embraced for spring in NYC, L.A., and even abroad.

Gigi Hadid was spotted in NYC wearing jeans and red loafers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Loafers are the leading winter-to-spring footwear trend on Hadid's shoe rack, as proven by her burgundy Miu Miu pair this weekend. Stark white socks enhanced their merlot-tinted leather. Spring 2026 color combinations aside, hers were relatively laid-back: Unlike more traditional takes on the silhouette, the elasticized heels, monogrammed vamps, and ultra-slim flexible soles read more like street-proof slippers.

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Clearly, the Guest In Residence founder is a fan of their shape (or lack there of): She owns multiple pairs of the $1,100 loafer. Hadid debuted the burgundy Miu Mius last May, alongside similar light-wash Levi's jeans and a pinstripe Oxford shirt from Gant.

Last May, Hadid joined boyfriend Bradley Cooper in identical jeans and Miu Miu loafers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Burgundy was all over the spring runways at Balenciaga, Chanel, and Tory Burch, so Hadid knew now was the time to give the soft loafers another go. She's been wearing these shoes for a year already, but the shade-style combination isn't going anywhere: Similar styles were spotted at the Versace, Ferrari, Willy Chavarria, and Louis Vuitton spring fashion shows. Plus, fellow known loafer lovers like Jenner, Kravitz, Zendaya, and Sarah Pidgeon remain loyal to their noir counterparts. That said, Hadid has the proven ability to influence even Hollywood's most elite VIPs, so shop the soft loafer trend in merlot before it's everywhere.

Shop the Burgundy Soft Loafer Trend Inspired by Gigi Hadid

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