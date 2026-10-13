Hailey Bieber's New Collaboration With Adanola Pays Tribute to Her Dancer Past

She laced up her pointe shoes for the first time in years.

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Hailey Bieber modeled athletic looks for the Adanola x Hailey Bieber ballet-inspired collaboration
(Image credit: Courtesy of Adanola)

Last month, Hailey Bieber teased a mysterious project that plays into her "nostalgic dancer background," dusting off her pointe shoes on TikTok for the first time in 12 years.

Fast forward to October 13, and the ballerina-turned-Rhode-founder revealed the inspiration behind her video: the Adanola x Hailey Bieber collaboration.

Almost a year after the British athleisure brand joined Bieber's workout wardrobe, she made the partnership official, with a 23-piece capsule collection that was "born in the ballet studio."

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"I wanted to build a collection that moves seamlessly from workout wear to streetwear," Bieber said in the press release. "I’ve always loved how the brand approaches activewear, so bringing this idea to life with them felt like a natural fit." She added that "a few of the pieces, and the campaign itself, are inspired by my years of dancing, specifically ballet."

Hailey Bieber modeled athletic looks for the Adanola x Hailey Bieber ballet-inspired collaboration

Bieber herself was the star of the Adanola x Hailey Bieber balletcore campaign.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Adanola)

Following 12 years of ballet training, Bieber's put her "history of creating dance studio looks" to good use. "Rolling and ruching trousers, cutting tights into bolero tops, and cropping sweaters became a driving inspiration for the collection," according to the official statement.

Everything from skintight biker shorts and slinky tank tops to yoga pants, ribbed leg warmers, and fleece jackets made the rehearsal-ready curation. In doing so, Bieber made the "DIY, off-stage uniform" of ballerinas more wearable than ever.

Even the collection's color palette, which "balances timeless neutrals with soft pastels and vintage blue accents," is worthy of a dancer's pre- and post-performance rotation.

Hailey Bieber modeled athletic looks for the Adanola x Hailey Bieber ballet-inspired collaboration

Bieber reunited with her ballerina side for Adanola x Hailey Bieber.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Adanola)

In addition to the collection, Bieber and Adanola collaborated on a cinematic campaign and short film, styled by Dani Michelle and photographed by Angelo Pennetta.

"Her effortless style and the way she blends activewear into everyday life strongly align with our customer," said Hyrum Cook, the founder of Adanola. "We’ve wanted to work with her for a long time, and her ballet background gave us a meaningful and authentic starting point for the collaboration.” Turns out, the collaboration was "in rehearsals" for a full year ahead of its upcoming Oct. 15 release.

Hailey Bieber modeled athletic looks for the Adanola x Hailey Bieber ballet-inspired collaboration

Bieber's new collaboration proved balletcore is, indeed, for the cool girls.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Adanola)

If this release is anything like Gap x Hailey Bieber, it'll sell out faster than you can say pas de deux.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.