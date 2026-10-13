Hailey Bieber's New Collaboration With Adanola Pays Tribute to Her Dancer Past

"I wanted to build a collection that moves seamlessly from workout wear to streetwear," Bieber said in the press release. "I’ve always loved how the brand approaches activewear, so bringing this idea to life with them felt like a natural fit." She added that "a few of the pieces, and the campaign itself, are inspired by my years of dancing, specifically ballet."
Following 12 years of ballet training, Bieber's put her "history of creating dance studio looks" to good use. "Rolling and ruching trousers, cutting tights into bolero tops, and cropping sweaters became a driving inspiration for the collection," according to the official statement.
Everything from skintight biker shorts and slinky tank tops to yoga pants, ribbed leg warmers, and fleece jackets made the rehearsal-ready curation. In doing so, Bieber made the "DIY, off-stage uniform" of ballerinas more wearable than ever.
Even the collection's color palette, which "balances timeless neutrals with soft pastels and vintage blue accents," is worthy of a dancer's pre- and post-performance rotation.
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In addition to the collection, Bieber and Adanola collaborated on a cinematic campaign and short film, styled by Dani Michelle and photographed by Angelo Pennetta.
"Her effortless style and the way she blends activewear into everyday life strongly align with our customer," said Hyrum Cook, the founder of Adanola. "We’ve wanted to work with her for a long time, and her ballet background gave us a meaningful and authentic starting point for the collaboration.” Turns out, the collaboration was "in rehearsals" for a full year ahead of its upcoming Oct. 15 release.
If this release is anything like Gap x Hailey Bieber, it'll sell out faster than you can say pas de deux.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.