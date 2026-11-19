Usually, when I'm heading home for Thanksgiving, I procrastinate packing until the night before. Then, I'm forced to stuff my suitcase with a scattered assortment of mismatched styles. But this year, I'm planning everything in advance—down to what shoes I'll wear and when. Instead of sporting the same boots all week long, I'm following Hailey Bieber's lead, who recently traveled to New York with pointy pumps, peep-toe mules, and high-vamp ballet flats. With just a trio of trends, she covered all the bases (and dress codes).
After Bieber took center stage at The New York Times 2026 DealBook Summit (wearing Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's 28-year-old Yohji Yamamoto skirt set), she and her husband were spotted at Electric Lady Studios. Doing her best rock star impression, she left the recording studio in a Penny Lane-style, fur-trimmed duster. The Oriori Maison overcoat featured an ivory satin foundation and white-gray shearling. While the shirt was shielded by the coat's voluminous collar, classic black trousers emerged beneath its knee-hovering hem. To finish her off-duty outfit, she wore wired headphones, cobalt blue-tinted sunglasses, and (what seem to be) Phoebe Philo's sold-out Club Slippers.
From the front, the black patent leather pair was a prime example of 2026's biggest ballet flat trend, stretching the silhouette's signature vamps to loafer-esque lengths. Dakota Johnson, Rihanna, and Gigi Hadid are big fans of the fresh look, but Bieber's take stood a little taller. Phoebe Philo's Club Slippers come with two-inch block heels, a detail that won over Kendall Jenner, Alexa Chung, Riley Keough, and Sienna Miller.
All this to say? I have a feeling high-vamp heels will be my most-worn footwear style of the season. Between the slipper-adjacent shape and the comfort-first heels, they're practically begging for a spot in my suitcase this Thanksgiving.
Shop Coats, Ballet Flats, and Trousers Inspired by Hailey Bieber
KIM SHUI
Yun Faux Fur Trim Coat
Michael Kors
Faux Fur Trim Wool Blend Coat
Banana Republic
Straight Everywhere Ponte Ankle Pant
Aritzia
Agency Pant
Reformation
Inez Pump
Schutz
Hadley Leather Ballet Flat
rag & bone
Poppi Heeled Ballets
Khaite
Colt Leather Loafers
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.