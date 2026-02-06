Chic Jeans Are Taking Over Celebrities' 2026 Closets—7 Denim Trends Awakening My Inner It Girl

I rarely have more than one pair of jeans in my closet at a time. Not because I'm anti-denim, but because my trusty wide-leg jeans—though worn-out—are the only ones I can trust. (I'm 5'0", meaning jeans shopping is a struggle.) While keeping tabs on 2026's celebrity denim trends, however, I realized I'm seriously selling jeans short.

Just one month into the year, a new class of celebrity-approved 2026 denim trends is already dominating the street style scene. One look, and I know they each deserve a spot in my denim drawer, too. This week alone, Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber showcased both ends of the 2026 denim spectrum, beginning with Bieber's take on the cigarette jeans trend. With her baggy Gap jeans firmly in retirement, the Rhode founder wore Levi’s Ribcage Ankle-Length Jeans; a pair equal parts clean-cut and slim.

The next day, Robbie switched gears with a rockstar-chic, low-rise pair. Only she could debut a velvet Chanel ballgown and Dilara Findikoglu jeans in the same Wuthering Heights press tour. Her black, buckle-heavy pair looked straight out of a London girl's closet, especially alongside a brocade corset.

If anyone can influence me to expand my denim horizons, it's Robbie, Bieber, and the It girls below. I don't know about you, but I'm feeling more confident than ever entering a dressing room with an armful of options. Join me in sourcing inspiration from the 2026 celebrity jeans trends ahead, then book it to your nearest Gap.

Bella Hadid's White Jeans

Hadid started 2026 off strong with a divisive stark white pair of jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Once Bella Hadid emerged on Jan. 1 in white jeans, I wasted no time pulling mine out of retirement. Before then, I blissfully followed the "no white after Labor Day" rule, but the supermodel's Frame pair proved the right accessories can winterize them with ease. A black leather jacket and matching boots bookended the jeans in cool-girl charm; a set I copied right away on Jan. 2.

Hadid's not the only A-lister breaking the white jeans rules. Last November, Sienna Miller styled an almost-identical pair of white jeans with black shoes. That same month, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley re-wore her go-to Phoebe Philo jeans with (you guessed it) black heels. You're sensing the pattern here, right?

Amanda Seyfried's Two-Tone Jeans

Seyfried reminded me two-tone jeans exist, and I'm so thankful she did. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Right in line with the '80s resurgence during Spring 2026 runway shows, Amanda Seyfried modernized the decade's two-tone jeans trend on Jan. 13. (It seems she's picking up where Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston left off last summer, although in more streamlined shades.) The actor's indigo and sky blue pair boasted vintage Silver Jeans tags. Similar combinations are shoppable in multiple washes. I'm especially drawn to Citizens of Humanity's pair, which is almost identical to Seyfried's.

Jennifer Lopez's Mid-Wash Jeans

Lopez is all aboard the mid-wash bandwagon, so I am, too. (Image credit: Backgrid)

When celebrities like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bieber, and Selena Gomez wore dark, almost black jeans to trend status last year, I followed suit. (Obviously.) Now, denim is becoming less indigo and more sky blue. Jennifer Lopez's Dior jeans on Jan. 14 were my blueprint for curating the edit below, minus the $1,700 price tag.

Jennifer Lawrence's Puddle Jeans

Leave it to Lawrence to spearhead the wide-leg movement in Dior's front row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Jennifer Lawrence arrived at Paris Couture Week, I imagined she'd sit in Dior's front row dressed in her most dramatic gown since the 2026 Golden Globes. On the contrary: She sourced her own It-girl street style as inspiration, as evidenced by her ultra-wide-leg Dior jeans on Jan. 26.

She dressed down the light-wash pair even further with a white tank top, layered beneath a fur-trimmed coat from the Dior Men Fall 2026 show. With the trend cycle heavily favoring slimmed-down jeans, it's a wonder Lawrence is leaning so wide. Knowing the brand ambassador, she's taking cues straight from Jonathan Anderson's Dior. His jeans got baggier as the Spring 2026 show went on: see Look 69's ripply pair, beneath a backwards blazer.

Rihanna's Baggy Straight-Leg Jeans

Rihanna wearing straight-leg jeans on repeat wasn't on my 2026 bingo card. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I didn't see this one coming: Rihanna is officially a straight-leg stan, but not the cigarette style in Bieber's collection. RiRi's jeans on Jan. 19 combined the baggy waistband of wide-legs with slightly slimmer legs, giving her Alaïa tiger-print pumps a proper close-up. (Usually, her choice of footwear remains hidden beneath a never-ending hem.)

A day later, Kendall Jenner popped up in the Khaite equivalent of her Celine jeans, featuring equally-slim legs on a slightly darker wash. By Feb. 1, Margot Robbie got the memo and found jeans that fit the bill, courtesy of Chanel's Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 line.

Hailey Bieber's Cigarette Jeans

The cigarette jeans trend was made for Bieber. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Named "a slim-but-not-totally-skinny Goldilocks style," by Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Emma Childs, the cigarette jeans trend already has celebrities addicted. Bieber's jeans started to slim around her November birthday, but none were quite as cigarette-like as her Levi's on February 3. Knowing the model, her switch was inspired by Spring 2026 styles from Dior, Balenciaga, Khaite, and more, which debuted during her Gap jeans' reign last September.

Margot Robbie's Low-Rise Jeans

Robbie made low-rise jeans look Victorian with the right corset top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I expected to see Victorian-era corsets, rich red gowns, and archival pulls during the Wuthering Heights press tour, but jeans? Stylist Andrew Mukamal's curveball paid off on Feb. 4. Dilara Findikoglou's Rushing Hour Jeans ditched Robbie's signature high-rise waistband for something much more risqué: flared, super-low legs decorated in leather buckles.

Jeans slung this low are so bold for Robbie, the only logical explanation is she was influenced by Spring 2026 styles. Alexander McQueen, Vetements, Dior, and more slashed the waistband clean off of their denim, causing them to droop lower than ever.