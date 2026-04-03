Celebrity denim trends prove one pair of do-it-all jeans is selling your closet short. Right now, the denim-verse is more diverse than ever, thanks to spring 2026 shoe trends that help set emerging cigarette, bootcut, and stovepipe silhouettes apart.

Hailey Bieber's 2026 denim drawer is primarily stocked with straight-leg jeans. Though hers are almost always identical regardless of the tag inside, trends like high-vamp heels take the familiar pairs to new, ladylike heights. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz rely on the fashion-week approved high vamp flats to dress up their non-blue denim.

Skinny jeans can also thrive after-hours with the right shoe trend, as proven by Bella Hadid's indigo denim and animal-print heels. She paused her closed-toe streak with leopard-print pumps, featuring teeny-tiny slits straight out of the doll heel trend. A few weeks earlier, tiger-print stilettos emerged from beneath Rihanna's equally chic denim. The Grammy winner's pair, however, boasted ultra-pointy toes.

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Kendall Jenner can't stop wearing high-vamp flats this spring, even with white jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna started the leopard-print pumps and jeans trend back in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This season's shoe trends span from "I just threw these on" levels of laid-back to patterned, maximalist-approved picks. Jeans are along for the ride regardless. Celebrities seem to be down for any combination, too. Circa-2025 Bieber wouldn't believe she wears jeans with anything other than flip-flops, and yet, she's obsessed.

Keep scrolling for the celebrity-beloved shoe trends making outfits with jeans more exciting this spring. You'll never second-guess which pair goes with which silhouette again.

The High-Vamp Heels Trend

Last month, Bieber was spotted in L.A. wearing straight jeans with high-vamp heels. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber really committed to the straight-leg bit this season, but she made no such promise in the footwear department. Kendall Jenner likely influenced her to try high-vamp heels. Each of the patent-leather uppers on her pair from The Row stretched closer to her ankles than typical heels, a twist fresh from Chanel and Balenciaga's recent runway shows. In an instant, her beige crewneck and stiff-as-a-board jeans became a full-blown '90s tribute.

The Black Ballet Flats Trend

Olivia Rodrigo kept a low-profile in NYC, but her jeans and ballet flats still shined. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's a high-vamp-happy world this spring, but Olivia Rodrigo still finds time to break out her beloved ballet flats. On March 2, low-rise jeans gave the Gen-Z signatures some much-deserved street time. Broadened hems made the denim 80-percent straight, and 20-percent flared, promising her Repetto ballerinas a proper close-up. Soon after, Bieber and Vittoria Ceretti also wore the same Repetto flats with early-aughts-era denim.

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The Soft Loafers Trend

Zendaya paused her The Drama press tour to pair jeans with soft loafers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Loafers are less a trend, and more a fixture of spring fashion, hence their return to celebrity closets last month. But this spring's aren't the structured slip-ons you might wear with work pants. When in Rome, Zendaya cuffed her mid-wash jeans as to not hide her soft loafers. The likes of Meghan Markle and Lindsay Lohan have already revived the dynamic duo in April.

The High-Vamp Flats Trend

Zoë Kravitz stacked khaki jeans on top of high-vamp flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Spring shoe trends aren't reserved for indigo blue jeans. On March 10, Kravitz proved just how versatile of-the-moment shoes can be with khaki-colored denim and high-vamp flats, both from The Row. Each extra-baggy denim leg offset the glove-like cinch of her leather flats, a surprising set Kendall Jenner tested over a year ago.

The Heeled Flip-Flops Trend

Hailey Bieber's straight-leg jeans kept her flip-flops streak alive. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For Bieber, straight-leg jeans and the heeled flip-flops trend go together like Rhode and clean-girls: They're a match made for your Pinterest board. On March 21, she was spotted in two black tops, slim jeans, and The Row's three-inch flip-flops. They're a full two-inches higher than the kitten heel Toteme thongs she wore on repeat last summer. It takes a special shoe trend—let alone one in sandal form—to complement jeans, a satin button-down, and a skintight little black dress, all in one week.

The Animal-Print Pump Trend

Bella Hadid wore cylindrical jeans with animal-print, peep-toe pumps. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bella Hadid's jeans collection is right up there with Bieber's this spring. She's worn jeans in the same straight-leg font with loafers, vintage Chanel pumps, and even hiking sneakers. That said, cheetah-print heels were perhaps her boldest denim counterpart on March 12. Stacking a white T-shirt and a leather jacket on top made the jeans more '90s-inspired than say, a rising It-sneaker.