I'd like to think I'm somewhat of a denim expert—I know what jean shapes work for me, and more importantly, what denim brands are actually worth it. Gap, the brand behind my favorite affordable basics, is also the maker of all of my most-worn styles. After weeks of testing them, I can confirm that Gap jeans are worth the hype.

From bootcut jeans to classic straight-leg styles, each pair felt incredibly on-trend for spring. I was even more impressed by their top-notch quality, especially considering that each pair on this list costs less than $100. What's more, nearly every style runs in sizes 24 through 35 and comes in three inseam lengths to ensure the perfect fit. Plus, one of the styles on this list, a '90s-inspired low-rise silhouette, has a co-sign from Hailey Bieber. She's worn them so many times that I've basically lost count, and now I finally understand why.

Ahead, I'm breaking down my favorite Gap denim styles with all of the need-to-know details: how comfortable they are, how they fit, and how to style them. I took the guesswork out of jeans shopping for you, so now you don't have to step foot in a dressing room ever again—you're welcome.

Article continues below

Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

I'll be honest: I've always been intimidated by low-rise jeans. I'll never shy away from trying a celeb-approved style, especially when it's as budget-friendly as Gap's Low Loose Jeans. I'm now a convert.

This style didn't fit quite as low on me as on Bieber, but it still came a few inches below my belly button. Designed with a relaxed (but not baggy) silhouette and made with a touch of elastane for a bit of stretch, I found these to be ridiculously comfortable (a rare feat for denim). I particularly loved the dark wash, which elevated my outfit of a T-shirt, high-vamp flats, and a leather jacket. While I went for a casual look similar to Bieber's, their polished look would work just as well with a blouse or sweater for the office.

High Rise '90s Slim Straight

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

I found it: the perfect pair of cigarette jeans. A-listers like Bieber and Rihanna have been wearing the slimmed-down straight-leg style nonstop for months now, and I didn't think the silhouette was for me with my petite, curvy frame. Gap's High-Rise '90s Slim-Straight jeans were everything I was hoping for.

The style features a close fit through the hips and thighs, then relaxes at the knees. They have a rigid feel with minimal stretch, but the longer you wear them, the more they start to feel lived-in. My normal size was a bit snug, so I probably could have sized up for a more comfortable fit, but they eased up after a few hours of wear.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mid Rise Rigid Relaxed Flare Jeans

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

I thought we collectively decided to leave bootcut jeans in the '90s, but I was wrong. For the record, I blame Love Story and the renewed love for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style. I threw on these relaxed flares with pointed-toe kitten heels and a sheer top for a night out, and I was instantly reminded of her minimalist outfits.

Sitting just on my hips, Gap's Mid-Rise Rigid Relaxed Flare jeans had a slightly lower rise than I'm used to, though not as low as the Low-Rise '90s Loose. As its name suggests, this style also has a more rigid feel. I still found they run true to size (though you may want to size up for a looser fit). You can choose from three inseams with this style, and I found that the "Regular" inseam option was just right for my 5'4" height and looked fabulous with heels.

Mid Rise Straight Jeans

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

The moment I threw Gap's Mid-Rise Straight jeans on, I knew I was in love. They essentially have everything I want in my dream pair of jeans: a polished dark wash, a not-too-high or not-too-low rise, and a comfortable fit. I also appreciate their vintage-like feel—they have the tiniest bit of stretch, but still held up their shape throughout the day.

While I've been leaning towards baggier silhouettes over the last year, this pair convinced me that straight-leg jeans are the way to go in 2026. The straight leg worked just as well with ankle boots as ballet flats, so the styling possibilities feel endless. Simply put, I wouldn't mind having these jeans in more than one wash.

Low Slung Relaxed Crop Jeans

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Of all the Gap jeans I tried, the Low Slung Relaxed Crop pair felt the most spring-ready. The light wash and slight distressing fit right in with the easygoing feel of warm weather, not to mention the cropped hem is the perfect excuse to pull out pretty sandals and flats.

Interestingly enough, this style has the highest rise on me, sitting right at my belly button, but I could wear them down lower for a more casual fit. They also have a rigid feel, so they will only get better with every wear. This is the style to grab if you prefer a higher rise and no-stretch denim.

Shop More of My Favorite Gap Jeans