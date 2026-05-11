My capri pants didn't beat the athleisure allegations this weekend, but hope for an elevated outfit wasn't lost. On May 10, Hailey Bieber confirmed I just styled the It pants with the wrong Spring 2026 shoe trend.

I spent Mother's Day in skintight capris and high-vamp flats. Meanwhile, Bieber styled her lookalike leggings alongside the heeled flip-flops trend.

Justin Bieber treated the mother-of-one to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California. The (unofficial) dress code? Casual, cool-mom-core, embodied by her black, knee-length capris. They hugged her legs as tightly as Bella Hadid and Rosalía's most recent renditions. To finish, Bieber's nude long-sleeve shirt matched the "I just threw this on" energy of her cropped bottoms.

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Hailey Bieber was spotted on Mother's Day in capri pants and the heeled flip-flops trends. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Last summer, Bieber rarely wore capri pants with anything other than Toteme's flip-flops. Her beloved, one-inch-high kitten heels enhanced the effortless look of polka-dot pants, trousers, or even legging capris like these. She still adores the unlikely duo to this day, but her thongs stretch a few inches taller. For instance, yesterday's The Row Sasha Sandals stood on 3.5 inch stilettos beneath the leather, V-shaped straps.

So far, Bieber's worn the heeled flip-flops with a vintage Gucci LBD, straight-leg jeans, and the satin shirt trend. But Kendall Jenner was the first to give them the capri pants treatment this year, at Super Bowl LX. Bieber's close friend curated the same color story with a nude funnel-neck jacket, black L'Academie capris, and The Row's sold-out flip-flops.

A few months ago, Kendall Jenner wore almost the exact same set with capris and The Row flip-flops. (Image credit: Backgrid)

After studying my capri pants professors, it seems I should've sourced the stiletto section of my shoe rack instead. Yes, the heeled flip-flops trend gave Bieber's off-duty outfit some height. Beyond that, it helped her pants feel more intentional, less fresh from a sweaty Pilates studio.

I'm already planning a second capri pants attempt for this weekend. My Bieber-inspired plan is to trade heel-free flats for my tallest flip-flops yet.

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Shop Capri Pants and Heeled Flip-Flops Inspired by Hailey Bieber

TOPICS Hailey Bieber