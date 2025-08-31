Hailey Bieber Pairs $1,150 Saint Laurent Open-Toe Mules With a Lace-Up Blouse for Date Night

Giving a clear signal that fall is approaching, Hailey Bieber has been spotted wearing the perfect alternative to a little black dress for a dinner date with husband Justin Bieber. The Rhode founder's all-black outfit included sleek black pants, a long-sleeve lace-up top, Saint Laurent mules, and a celeb-beloved The Row tote bag.

The Biebers were spotted at West Hollywood restaurant Ysabel, with Hailey carrying a bottle of wine, along with her favorite $1,550 The Row Small N/S Park Tote in black leather. The model, who is styled by—Dani Michelle—combined a pair of tailored black pants with an open-front blouse, featuring a lace-up design.

Saint Laurent's $1,150 Babylone Ruched Leather Mule Sandals, which she previously wore on a night out, were the ideal footwear choice for the monochrome outfit.

Hailey Bieber wearing her Saint Laurent open-toe mules. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Saint Laurent Babylone Ruched Leather Mule Sandals Saint Laurent Babylone Mules in Smooth Leather

A plethora of celebs, including Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence, have been spotted carrying The Row's bags in 2025.

In 2023, the entrepreneur opened up to GQ about her style choices, and how they differ to her husband's outfits. "He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that's how I'm feeling," Hailey told the outlet. "We can't sit there and be like, 'So I'm going to wear this and you're going to wear this.'"

For anyone ready to transition into fall dressing, Hailey's all-black date night look is the ideal inspiration, and easy to recreate.

FreeCute Tie Front Top Long Sleeve Shirt Reformation Cristina Floral Sleeveless Blouse Mistress Rocks Lace-Up Faux Leather Top MANGO Straight Leg Pants Theory Traceable Wool Slim Straight-Leg Trousers Ralph Lauren Collection Alandra Side-Zip Stretch-Wool Pants, Black Cuyana Tall Easy Tote The Row Small N/S Park Tote Bag in Leather SHUSHOP Elaine Slide Sandal TOTEME Black Bandeau Mules Schutz Jodie Embellished Suede Block-Heel Mules