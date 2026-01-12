After the 2026 Golden Globes (and equally-elaborate after parties), it's safe to say celebrities snoozed their alarms more than once this morning. Margot Robbie, on the other hand, skipped the ceremony, and was able to get an early start on Monday, dressed in 2025's biggest sneaker trend.

The actor looked ready for a sweat sesh in her athleisure, consisting of a stark white crewneck, black leggings, and $890 Loewe sneakerinas. The label's Ballet Runner 2.0s seem to be a new addition to Robbie's shoe rack; the reimagined pair launched last February, six years after its initial debut. These slipper-like sneakers are made of a combination of nylon and lambskin, and feature the brand's Anagram emblem atop each sidewall, as well as a contrasting rubber outsole. They come in white with black lettering, or vice versa; Robbie chose the latter.

Margot Robbie's Loewe ballet sneakers gave away her identity in L.A. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Celebrity gym-goers like Jennifer Lopez, Ana de Armas, and Kylie Jenner often store their essentials in a designer tote, instead of a logo-less gym bag. Some are more discreet than others: In recent weeks, de Armas has preferred a monogrammed Louis Vuitton style, while Lopez has been spotted on her way to work out with a vintage Dior feather-covered carryall.

Robbie is no different, carrying a top-flap east-west Chanel bag, from Matthieu Blazy's debut runway show. It's not publicly available yet (unless you're a brand ambassador, like Robbie, you have to wait to shop the Spring 2026 collection in March), but you can find similar khaki bomber jackets on the market.

Robbie isn't someone we associate with sneakers (unlike, say, known Adidas lover Jennifer Lawrence). Still, she's not immune to the sneakerina trend that's charmed It girls including Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Zendaya, and Hailey Bieber. Loewe's take on the look is an excellent introduction—and lucky for her, the slim-fit sneaker isn't going anywhere in 2026.

Shop Ballet Sneakers Inspired by Margot Robbie