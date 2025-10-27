On September 24, nearly 10 days after giving birth to her daughter, Rihanna shared the news on Instagram with a $99,900 Audemars Piguet watch front and center. The timepiece hinted her street style return—whenever that happened—would be full of Girl Mom pink touches.

The day finally came on October 26, after taking her sons to a playdate in L.A. Her newborn, Rocki Irish Mayers, was presumably home with dad A$AP Rocky. Even so, Rihanna kept her newborn top of mind with a slate of pink accessories. Pastel Prada sneakerinas elevated her black Fenty crewneck and matching joggers. She chose the Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Sneakers, a.k.a. the 10th "Hottest Item" on fashion search engine Lyst's 2025 Q2 report.

Her trainers are a textbook example of the ballet sneaker trend. The lightweight shoes embody the charm of ballet slippers through ultra-thin rubber soles and elastic heels. Black laces take the place of classic lace-up ribbons. Prada also offers the crowd-favorite pair in black, navy, ivory, and brown, alongside Rihanna's Girl Mom-appropriate shade.

Rihanna looked every bit a girl mom in $975 Prada sneakerinas. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna's sneakers were a perfect shade match to her satin head scarf, which was pale pink and coated in a white paisley pattern. The Grammy winner's closet boasts an impressive collection of silk scarves, even some with designer tags.

In August, she accessorized in the same fashion, except with a $650 black-and-white version from Valentino. A few weeks later, RiRi's scarf-clad streak continued. This time, a pastel pick matched her Savage x Fenty pinstripe pajamas.

If I didn't know any better, I'd say Rihanna hinted at her first daughter with ballet sneakers. On September 7—days before welcoming her third child—the singer styled Puma Speedcats in ballet-slipper pink. They looked adorable alongside a gingham Loewe dress and a Chanel bowling bag, both in the same shade. Perhaps Rihanna treated herself to the Prada pair as a push present.

