Zoë Kravitz Matches Harry Styles's Energy in Fall's Indigo Denim Trend

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler's post-press tour lives look very different. Since Caught Stealing hit theaters, Butler has been MIA, presumably resting up on the West Coast. Kravitz, on the other hand, is still out and about—except with Harry Styles by her side.

On September 3, the rumored celebrity couple hit their daily step goal walking around Brooklyn, where Kravitz currently lives. The two looked undeniably smitten in various paparazzi pics, each wearing their share of off-duty staples. Kravitz, for one, started her date-night outfit with fall's indigo denim trend, co-signed by Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Zendaya.

Fact: The Batman actor rarely wears jeans. On the off chance she does, expect to see Kravitz in pairs like these: equally baggy and low-rise. The brand behind her bottoms remains a mystery, but knowing Kravitz, she had her pick of the dark-wash denim in Louis Vuitton, Khaite, and Nili Lotan's Fall 2025 collections.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were the epitome of couple goals in NYC. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

I must admit, the blurry photo makes it tricky to ID Kravitz's styles. However, a wide lens won't stop me from giving it the ol' college try. On top, I believe she layered a wool coat overtop a cotton pointelle cami, both in black. It appears to be the same $50 Cou Cou Intimates top she wore days ago, except in white.

I'd recognize the curved leather exterior of Kravitz's The Row Terrasse Bag anywhere. The $3,950 tote is her favorite for relaxed outings, hence its sold-out status.

To finish, she popped on peep-toe slides, a slightly chunkier sandal than her signature The Row Dune flip-flops. Perhaps she's experimenting with flip-flop alternatives for fall.

Cou Cou Intimates The Cami Black $50 at coucouintimates.com

As an OG Styles fan (a Styler, if you will), I'd be remiss not to applaud the Grammy winner's look, too. Styles was instantly recognizable in Adidas Gazelle sneakers—his signature shoes during 2022's Love On Tour. The ivory-and-black colorway suggests they're from Bad Bunny's recent collaboration with the label.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Styles coupled them with khakis, a turmeric yellow T-shirt, and a navy blue barn jacket. (It's giving "gym teacher in the 1970s-core.") His retro mustache was the cherry on top.

Adidas X Bad Bunny Gazelle Sneakers $210 at Farfetch

The night-out in New York marks their third sighting of the summer and their first stateside. As a fan of both Kravitz and Styles, I can't help but enjoy seeing them together, whether they're friends, more than friends, or still figuring it out. In a perfect world, they'll make their coordinating style official on the 2025 Emmys red carpet, where Kravitz is nominated this year. A girl can dream.

Shop Street Styles Inspired by Zoë Kravitz