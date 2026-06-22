Olivia Cooke has fastened herself into Thom Browne corsets for two House of the Dragon premieres. But she's a little less familiar with Thom Browne's take on the Mary Jane shoe trend. Still, at the Spring 2027 Men's show on June 22, she pulled off hybrid Mary Janes as effortlessly as her front-row corset.

Custom Thom Browne at the House of the Dragon Season 3 London premiere teed up Cooke's RSVP to the label's Milan Fashion Week runway. For the occasion, Cooke tapped stylist Aimée Croysdill for an elevated groutfit and burgundy-meets-black Mary Jane heels.

Almond-round toes, five-inch block heels, and thick singular straps pushed the actor outside her pointy pump comfort zone. Both bands featured scalloped edges and slim, horizontal slits. Buckles of any sort were noticeably missing, though. This Mary Janes twist stuck to Cooke's uppers like glue, resembling the elastic straps on ballet slippers.

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Olivia Cooke arrived at the Thom Browne Men's fashion show in hybrid Mary Janes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heeled Mary Janes are at the top of the Frankenshoe food chain this season. Months after Jane Wade, Boss, Ferragamo, and Simone Rocha debuted their takes for Spring 2026, Jennifer Garner, Penélope Cruz, and Sarah Jessica Parker stood tall in similar hybrid shoes. It's unclear when Thom Browne embraced the two-in-one footwear trend, but Cooke's pair stood out for having such solid heels. The New York designer's signature red, white, and blue tag was unmissable atop each ankle.

Much like Michelle Obama (who wore Thom-tagged pumps at last week's Obama Presidential Center opening), Cooke stacked her off-the-shoulder bustier's strawberry-red lacing and petal-like waistband on top of a pleated, charcoal gray skirt. Cooke doubled up on Thom Browne house codes with the $1,950 Hector bag—a tribute to the designer's beloved doga.

Give it up for the back of Cooke's Mary Janes trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this rate, these hybrid Mary Jane heels will maintain their It-shoe status well into 2027. This weekend, Penélope Cruz paired a Canadian tuxedo with four-inch Mary Janes fresh from Chanel's Cruise 2027 show. Before that, Rosalía test-drove the tiniest kitten heel take. Bottom line? No matter which heel height speaks to you, there's a pair to match it.

Shop the Heeled Mary Janes Trend Inspired by Olivia Cooke

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