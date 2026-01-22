Is there a color that so perfectly encapsulates the feeling of January more than gray? The gloomy skies, snowy slush, and bare trees all call to mind the hue—it's bound to segue into your style. However, take it from Jennifer Lopez: Your groutfit can still fit into the dopamine dressing trend with the right vibrant accessories.

The Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles welcomed Lopez for lunch on January 21. She arrived in her widest pants of the week so far, trading her favorite flared Dior jeans for ultra-wide-leg trousers with exaggerated pleats along each leg. Their silver-ish hue was a near-perfect color match to her heather gray long-sleeve, which she tucked into the high-rise waistband. A matching belt married the monochrome selects together; even the squared buckle was light gray.

It seems as though Lopez purposely opts out of hemming too-long trousers so she can style them with the highest heels on her shoe rack. This time, she chose nude, peep-toe platforms from Elie Saab. And, finally, for a punch of color, she added orange-colored aviator sunglasses and a five-figure Hermès bag in the same hue.

Jennifer Lopez went to lunch in almost all gray, except for a tangerine Hermès Kelly. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Perhaps inspired by the Resort 2026 collections from Fendi, Victoria Beckham, Ulla Johnson, and Ferragamo, Lopez test-drove the "Winter Citrus" trend with a crocodile Hermès Kelly. This particular bag seems to have joined her collection in March 2024. (It regularly third-wheeled dates with ex-husband Ben Affleck.) Fans have only spotted it once since the couple's break-up, on her Instagram Stories last July. Thankfully, Lopez and the orange Kelly are still going strong. Similar styles can set shoppers back five figures, around $42,500 on the secondhand market.

Lopez adores monochrome attire—and groutfits in particular—as much as any fashion muse. In May 2023, she posed for paparazzi in head-to-toe charcoal, courtesy of Michael Kors Fall 2023: a belted, bell-bottom jumpsuit with a matching oversize coat on top. Even her Jennifer Fisher rings got the silver-ish memo.

Back in 2023, Lopez made a case for chic groutfits in charcoal Michael Kors. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few days later, the performer elevated her groutfit streak at Netflix's The Mother premiere in a smoky three-piece set by Brunello Cucinelli, one of her most beloved Italian labels, made up of a triangle bralette, a high-waisted maxi skirt, and a floor-grazing coat. Extra points for her complementary clutch, which added a satin sheen to her signature shade.

The shade even made joined her at a red carpet premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily for Lopez, Spring 2026 collections showed no shortage of gray.Everyone from Stella McCartney and Dior to Max Mara and Giorgio Armani endorsed the neutral on the runway. Knowing J.Lo, she's already planning her next groutfit, before the trending color takes over come March.

