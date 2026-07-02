Once upon a time, it took both of my parents to strap me into my school-mandated Mary Janes. Now, I've reclaimed the single-strap shoes as my own uniform, but they, too, have done some growing up. The 2026 class of VIP cool-girls are rendering the Mary Jane shoe trend almost unrecognizable.

The ultra-glossy, patent leather Mary Janes of my youth didn't graduate alongside my elementary schoolmates. Its silhouette as a whole is thriving outside the classroom, though. Mary Jane sneakers, studded Mary Janes, slingback Mary Janes, and even mesh Mary Janes are rebranding the once-overdone design as the year's go-to hybrid shoes.

Earlier this spring, fashion search engine Lyst told Marie Claire about fashion's "clear appetite" for Mary Jane sneakers. By then, laceless trainers took over Jennifer Lawrence and Dua Lipa's shoe racks. Kim Kardashian adored the "crossover category" so much, SKIMS revived 1996's Nike Air Rift.

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Recent endorsements from Rosalía and Elle Fanning helped studded and mesh Mary Janes rise to It-shoe status, too. Meanwhile, Valentino, Ulla Johnson, Boss, and more added heeled and backless renditions to the mix. Clearly, the Mary Jane shoe trend is all grown up. Ahead, see how celebrities are helping it mature, one buckled band at a time.

Jennifer Lawrence's Mary Jane Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence's favorite Mary Janes come in sneaker form. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Late last year, Jennifer Lawrence debuted Nike Air Rifts as her Mary Jane remix of choice. Their sole-supporting treads and quick velcro straps instantly won her over. So, she sourced her favorite hiking sneaker label, Salomon, for "Marie-Jeannes" next. The $130 sneakers were slightly chunkier than her Air Rifts. Mesh uppers, beige leather trim, and buckled bands made them easier to elevate, too.

Kate Hudson's Raffia Mary Janes

Kate Hudson's raffia Mary Janes deserve a spot in your summer vacation luggage. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Two years after Alaïa's cult-collected Mary Janes won over half of Hollywood, Kate Hudson traded leather sidewalls for something more summer-y. Instead, sand-tinted raffia covered the familiar high vamps, while black leather straps added dimension.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was ahead of the curve, wearing them with a trench coat, a floral sundress, and a Jacquemus bag in early May. With summer in full swing, I expect to see similar styles from here to the Hamptons.

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Rosalía's Studded Mary Janes

Rosalía's romantic little red dress offset her grungy Mary Janes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosalía's ballet-core era is still going strong on her Lux Tour, but with a punk-rock twist. That said, it's no surprise she twirled around Spain in studded Mary Janes a few weeks ago. Not one, not two, but four slim straps stretched across her vamps, each one bejeweled with studs of varying shapes and sizes. Other angles revealed another hidden hybrid detail: itty-bitty kitten heels.

Simone Ashley's Slingback Mary Janes

Simone Ashley's slingback Mary Janes turned heads in Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At first glance, Simone Ashley's Cannes Film Festival shoes appear to be your average black Mary Janes. The Bridgerton star's satin Toteme flats actually feature slingback straps, creating sleek cut-outs atop her heels. Slingbacks are an easy way to make the full-coverage footwear more summer-friendly.

Barbara Palvin's Square-Toe Mary Janes

Barbara Palvin declared square-toe Mary Janes her preferred pregnancy shoe. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Same goes for Barbara Palvin's pregnancy-proof pair on May 29. Sure, her M.Gemi Mary Janes are more versatile than say, Hudson's raffia flats, but they aren't too traditional. The $298 Unas start with crisscross, spaghetti-slim straps. Then, the smooth nappa leather transforms into squared, razor-sharp toes, much like a ballerina's pointe shoes.

Elle Fanning's Mesh Mary Janes

Elle Fanning's mesh Mary Janes helped her fit in with NYC It girls. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Speaking of ballerinas: On June 12, Elle Fanning reminded fashion girls of the synergy between Mary Janes and actual ballet slippers. She styled her button-down shirt dress with nearly-invisible glove flats from Proenza Schouler.

Not only did the peach-colored shoes comfortably cling to her soles, tightly woven mesh made them entirely transparent. Even bow-tied toe boxes committed to the Sentimental Value star's fresh-from-the-ballet-barre bit.

TOPICS Jennifer Lawrence