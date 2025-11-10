Alexa Chung's New Madewell Collection Is the Ultimate It-Girl Guide to Holiday Dressing
The 31-piece collection offers both outfit and gifting inspiration.
What do you gift the girl who has everything? That's been the question on my mind these last several weeks as I check names off my holiday shopping list. It hasn't left much time to think about my own outfits for the busy social season. That's why Alexa Chung's latest collection with Madewell landed at the perfect moment.
Of all of my favorite It girls, Chung has the most enviable wardrobe. Her personal style feels quietly luxurious, effortlessly cool, and totally approachable—all at once. Arriving online today, November 10, Alexa Chung x Madewell (the third capsule in their ongoing collaboration) consists of 31 pieces, each a reflection of what she's currently wearing and gifting. From vintage-inspired oversized sweaters and straight-leg denim to graphic tees and sports jerseys, there's something cool for both you and the every fashion lover on your gifting list this year.
Alexa Chung x Madewell is just what you need to round out both your holiday shopping and your festive season wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite pieces from the collab, all of which make for excellent fashion gifts that come with the ultimate It girl's stamp of approval.
Polished, dark wash denim makes for an elevated fall or winter outfit.
Socks actually do make for a great gift, especially if they're as cozy as this pair.
Leave it to Alexa Chung to give a leather jacket a cool boho spin.
This is a chic skirt she—or you!—can easily dress up or down.
Trendy brooches like this are New York Fashion Week-approved.
This sweatshirt is so much cooler than the average souvenir shop find.
Sizes are already selling out for this Fair Isle sweater.
She can wear this slip dress for her holiday party circuit and again once spring arrives.
A button-down shirt doesn't have to be boring. This one is proof.
Going-out outfits can be tricky, but this lace-trimmed tank make them easy.
A peacoat is a winter wardrobe must. Just ask Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike.
This cool sweater takes out all of the guesswork of layering.
Say hello to your new favorite top for cold-weather work outfits.
Consider satin pants the fall equivalent to summer's linen pants.
This chain belt is practically begging to be paired with a cocktail dress for a holiday party.
Anyone would have major boss energy while wearing this polished coat.
A fair warning: Slim jeans are poised to make their return.
Suddenly, I want to ditch my jeans for a denim skirt.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.