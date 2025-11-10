Alexa Chung's New Madewell Collection Is the Ultimate It-Girl Guide to Holiday Dressing

The 31-piece collection offers both outfit and gifting inspiration.

Split image of Alexa chung 2025 madewell collection
(Image credit: Madewell)
What do you gift the girl who has everything? That's been the question on my mind these last several weeks as I check names off my holiday shopping list. It hasn't left much time to think about my own outfits for the busy social season. That's why Alexa Chung's latest collection with Madewell landed at the perfect moment.

Of all of my favorite It girls, Chung has the most enviable wardrobe. Her personal style feels quietly luxurious, effortlessly cool, and totally approachable—all at once. Arriving online today, November 10, Alexa Chung x Madewell (the third capsule in their ongoing collaboration) consists of 31 pieces, each a reflection of what she's currently wearing and gifting. From vintage-inspired oversized sweaters and straight-leg denim to graphic tees and sports jerseys, there's something cool for both you and the every fashion lover on your gifting list this year.

Alexa Chung x Madewell is just what you need to round out both your holiday shopping and your festive season wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite pieces from the collab, all of which make for excellent fashion gifts that come with the ultimate It girl's stamp of approval.

Associate Commerce Editor

