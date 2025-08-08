Rihanna Re-Brands the Millennial-Loved White Cami With Cargo Pants and a Four-Figure Gucci Bag
Now this is a Y2K revival I can get behind.
Channeling a celebrity starter pack usually requires a limitless budget and a top-tier stylist at the ready—but not when you're dressing like Rihanna. Her carefully curated cool mom aesthetic requires three pieces that are likely already in your closet: cargo pants, Puma sneakers, and a monogram handbag (extra points if it's vintage).
On August 7, the Fenty Beauty founder gave fans yet another lesson in non-traditional maternity style, while shopping in Beverly Hills. Rihanna slipped on a pair of oversize jeans in gray-ish black, which featured large cargo pockets. On top, she layered an early-2000s closet staple that will look familiar to any Millennial: the plain white cami. She rebranded the trusted layering piece, styling it with a boxy pinstripe blazer.
The "Lift Me Up" singer's signature necklace stack filled the negative space allotted by her low-cut neckline. Rihanna layered a Marie Lichtenberg pendant with a Renato Cipullo "R" chain—both in the four-figure range. Next, she popped on the slimmest sunglasses she's worn in months; oval-shaped Celine shades.
Grabbing for her usual shoe style, the Grammy winner slipped on Puma Speedcats in the "Whisp of Pink" colorway. The brand ambassador owns identical versions in red, lavender, and brown, but the baby pink pair seems to be the newest addition to her selection.
An impressive Gucci find wrapped up Rihanna's daytime outfit. She carried the brand's Padlock Shoulder Bag, a monogrammed canvas style with a gold chainlink strap. As far as I know, she hasn't toted this beauty before now, but she's long appreciated the GG Monogram. The star owns both the Ophidia and Lady Web models, in a similar logo print.
I can definitively say the plain white cami has never looked cooler.
Shop Casual-Cool Separates Inspired by Rihanna
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.