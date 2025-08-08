Channeling a celebrity starter pack usually requires a limitless budget and a top-tier stylist at the ready—but not when you're dressing like Rihanna. Her carefully curated cool mom aesthetic requires three pieces that are likely already in your closet: cargo pants, Puma sneakers, and a monogram handbag (extra points if it's vintage).

On August 7, the Fenty Beauty founder gave fans yet another lesson in non-traditional maternity style, while shopping in Beverly Hills. Rihanna slipped on a pair of oversize jeans in gray-ish black, which featured large cargo pockets. On top, she layered an early-2000s closet staple that will look familiar to any Millennial: the plain white cami. She rebranded the trusted layering piece, styling it with a boxy pinstripe blazer.

The "Lift Me Up" singer's signature necklace stack filled the negative space allotted by her low-cut neckline. Rihanna layered a Marie Lichtenberg pendant with a Renato Cipullo "R" chain—both in the four-figure range. Next, she popped on the slimmest sunglasses she's worn in months; oval-shaped Celine shades.

Rihanna reprised her street style starter pack, in cargo pants and a blazer, with Puma Speedcats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grabbing for her usual shoe style, the Grammy winner slipped on Puma Speedcats in the "Whisp of Pink" colorway. The brand ambassador owns identical versions in red, lavender, and brown, but the baby pink pair seems to be the newest addition to her selection.

An impressive Gucci find wrapped up Rihanna's daytime outfit. She carried the brand's Padlock Shoulder Bag, a monogrammed canvas style with a gold chainlink strap. As far as I know, she hasn't toted this beauty before now, but she's long appreciated the GG Monogram. The star owns both the Ophidia and Lady Web models, in a similar logo print.

Her purse of the day was an impressive Gucci find. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I can definitively say the plain white cami has never looked cooler.

