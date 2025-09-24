Katie Holmes Styles Fall's Plaid Shirt Trend in the Most 'Dawson's Creek'-Inspired Way

On September 22, Broadway welcomed back Katie Holmes with open arms. For one night only, Hamilton's Richard Rogers Theatre belonged to a flannel-clad Holmes and her Dawson's Creek cast.

F Cancer assembled the star-studded alumni for a live reading of the pilot episode's script. Judging by everyone's outfits, you'd think they came straight from the Massachusetts port town, specifically Holmes. The actor channeled Joey Potter's tomboy-ish, girl-next-door aesthetic in fall's plaid shirt trend. The designer behind her blue-and-white button-down? It's Tory Burch Resort 2026. Even so, its oversize fit felt aligned with Fall 2025 collections from Calvin Klein, Burberry, and Bally, among others.

Holmes styled the menswear staple with a runway-ready POV by tucking it into navy blue trousers. The formula brought Look 1 from The Row's Spring 2025 runway to mind, when the flannel renaissance originally emerged. A silver grommet-covered belt gave the pants an early-aughts flair, presumably a tribute to her character.

Katie Holmes found her spotlight in fall's plaid shirt trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes paused her Joey Potter-inspired pieces there. She elevated her flannel shirt with Tory Burch's signature peep-toe pumps. The $475 heels launched in Spring 2025, making headlines for their slightly-slitted toes. Unfortunately, Holmes missed the New York designer's show. She still supported Burch's collection from afar: The black pumps joined her closet in Nov. 2024.

Holmes was joined on-stage by Michelle Williams, a.k.a. Jen Lindley. Back in the day, her teenage character was frequently found in a flirty sundress. So, Williams followed her lead. She sourced Alessandra Rich for a custom puff-sleeve maxi. The button-down dress was mostly butter yellow, apart from a pink floral print. Williams shined bright with or without the spotlight. Stark white slingback pumps finished her method dressing moment.

Michelle Williams joined Katie in a seemingly opposite look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes’s plaid shirt wasn't too far off from her personal fall style. Plaid has been a foolproof off-duty pattern for her since the early aughts, no matter the forecast. Just last month, she was spotted on the Happy Hours set in a plaid shirt from R13. Earlier this year, a heavier, wool-blend flannel served as her coat, alongside light-wash jeans and chunky white sneakers.

All this to say? Holmes is spearheading plaid's comeback once again this season. Now that fall is officially here, expect more along the same autumnal lines.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Plaid Pieces Inspired by Katie Holmes