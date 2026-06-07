Katie Holmes Swaps Her Satin Chloé Gown for Leather Pants and the High-Vamp Trend at the 'Happy Hours' Premiere
Last night included a Joshua Jackson reunion and an edgy outfit change.
Dawson's Creek fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Katie Holmes's new movie, Happy Hours, in which she reunites with former co-star Joshua Jackson. Unsurprisingly, onlookers were rapt as Holmes took to the red carpet in a lacy satin gown alongside her onscreen love interest and close friend.
Saturday, June 6 marked the premiere of the movie—which was also written and directed by Holmes—at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. For the very special occasion, the All We Had director wore a dreamy pastel pink lace-trimmed silk-satin gown from Chloé, which retails for $4,290.
For footwear, Holmes opted for a pair of black Chloé Cleia 70mm Studded Patent Leather Pumps. The actress was also seen holding a boxy suede clutch, likely Savette's Slim Symmetry Pochette in Flax Suede.
Holmes and Jackson posed together on the red carpet, which undoubtedly gave all Joey-Pacey shippers a second life. The Fringe actor looked dapper in a blue suit, a white open shirt, and classic black leather loafers.
Obviously, one sumptuous satin dress wasn't enough to celebrate the launch of Holmes's latest project. For the after-party at the Soho Grand Hotel in Manhattan, the actress and director switched out her Chloé gown for a Magda Butrym Silk Satin and Lace Slip Dress in a pale orange shade.
The short mini dress gives way to a long train in the back, so Holmes wore the look over a pair of black leather pants.
For accessories, Holmes carried her Savette clutch, and swapped her Chloé heels for a pair of white pumps, which perfectly embody the high-vamp trend.
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Basically, last night was a millennial dream masterfully mixed with Holmes's chic aesthetic.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.