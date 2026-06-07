Dawson's Creek fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Katie Holmes's new movie, Happy Hours, in which she reunites with former co-star Joshua Jackson. Unsurprisingly, onlookers were rapt as Holmes took to the red carpet in a lacy satin gown alongside her onscreen love interest and close friend.

Saturday, June 6 marked the premiere of the movie—which was also written and directed by Holmes—at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. For the very special occasion, the All We Had director wore a dreamy pastel pink lace-trimmed silk-satin gown from Chloé, which retails for $4,290.

For footwear, Holmes opted for a pair of black Chloé Cleia 70mm Studded Patent Leather Pumps. The actress was also seen holding a boxy suede clutch, likely Savette's Slim Symmetry Pochette in Flax Suede.

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Katie Holmes arriving at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her new movie, Happy Hours. (Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

Chloé Cleia 70mm Studded Patent Leather Pumps $1,225 at Saks Fifth Avenue

SAVETTE Slim Symmetry Suede Tote $1,490 at Savette

Holmes and Jackson posed together on the red carpet, which undoubtedly gave all Joey-Pacey shippers a second life. The Fringe actor looked dapper in a blue suit, a white open shirt, and classic black leather loafers.

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes posing together at the Happy Hours premiere. (Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Obviously, one sumptuous satin dress wasn't enough to celebrate the launch of Holmes's latest project. For the after-party at the Soho Grand Hotel in Manhattan, the actress and director switched out her Chloé gown for a Magda Butrym Silk Satin and Lace Slip Dress in a pale orange shade.

The short mini dress gives way to a long train in the back, so Holmes wore the look over a pair of black leather pants.

Katie Holmes changes into a Magda Butrym slip dress. (Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

Magda Butrym Satin and Lace Dress $2,710 at Mytheresa

For accessories, Holmes carried her Savette clutch, and swapped her Chloé heels for a pair of white pumps, which perfectly embody the high-vamp trend.

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Katie Holmes embracing 2026's high-vamp trend. (Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

Basically, last night was a millennial dream masterfully mixed with Holmes's chic aesthetic.

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