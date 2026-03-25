Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday was the crème de la crème of celebrity celebrations. Jennifer Aniston called Witherspoon her "favorite little firecracker"; Jennifer Garner played "You Are My Sunshine" for her on the saxophone. But the celebration peaked when GapStudio's Zac Posen designed her custom birthday dress as a flirty take on Spring 2026's fringe trend.

It's unclear where exactly Witherspoon rang in her milestone year, but regardless, she did it in style. Stylist Petra Flannery's gift to her star client was a custom GapStudio piece "made just for her," wrote Posen on Instagram, the lead designer of Gap's higher-priced, celebrity-beloved sister brand. He was "honored" to craft the Oscar winner's scoop-neck, little white dress from tiered rows of iridescent fringe.

She looked every bit the guest of honor in its chic cap-sleeves and thigh-grazing, high-low hem. It seems Posen is responsible for the birthday girl's radiant smile: "Zac, you made my country lovin' heart so happy," Witherspoon commented on his IG. Matching cowboy boots—a $1,295 pair from Partlow—gave the Nashville native's birthday outfit an extra dose of yeehaw.

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Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 50th birthday in the fringe trend, courtesy of GapStudio. (Image credit: @zacposen)

Partlow Wallis Studded White Leather & Suede Heeled Cowboy Boot $1,295 at partlowofficial.com

Not only was it "literally the perfect party dress," the GapStudio mini helped Witherspoon endorse one of spring's most fabulous trends. Similarly fringed strands decorated recent designs from Chanel, Gabriela Hearst, Balmain, Loewe, Fforme, Alaïa, and more. This year, a wide range of fashion girls have embraced swish-swish styles, including Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and Dakota Johnson. Just last week, Anya Taylor-Joy picked a leopard-print Balmain skirt whose frilly hem was the main attraction.

Witherspoon's birthday dress debuted days after Anya Taylor-Joy tested the fringe trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back on NYE, Sabrina Carpenter went for fringe on a vintage Bob Mackie mini. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Few celebrities have leaned into fringe's country-cool undertone like Witherspoon, though. That just proves how versatile the trend is—fringe can be as subtle as the sleeves on Johnson's New York Fashion Week coat, or as bold as Carpenter's vintage Bob Mackie mini on New Year's Eve. Either way, Witherspoon proved it's a fun way to add movement to otherwise-sleek silhouettes. Plus, it had no problem lighting up her birthday party's dance floor. What more could you ask for from a birthday outfit?

Shop the Fringe Trend Inspired by Reese Witherspoon