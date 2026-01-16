At the risk of sounding cliché, I must admit that I joined a gym a few days after New Year's Eve. That gave me an excuse to level up my activewear rotation and shop for new workout clothes. I had heard that Old Navy historically had solid selection, and learned the brand had recently refreshed its PowerSoft range. So I messaged a few of the editors on Marie Claire’s fashion team to put the just-debuted styles to the test. Spoiler: They passed with flying colors.

Old Navy's PowerSoft Boundless collection first launched in 2019, and soon gained a fan base for its buttery-soft fabric. The brand introduced a series of key design upgrades in 2026: The new leggings now lack a front seam, feature streamlined pockets deep enough to hold an iPhone, and have a back seam that lifts and contours the area.

You can get the full look by matching your preferred bottoms to one of several sports bras in the same colors, such as a longline option or a minimalist style that offers lighter support. The adorable sets look completely Instagram feed-ready—I wouldn't be surprised if the It Girls you follow have co-signed them already.

The best part? The pieces are shoppable in sizes XS through 4X. Plus, nothing in the entire activewear section will cost you more than $65. Consider this the brand's next step in Fashion Girl Closet domination, following the sell-out success of its luxe-looking bags late last year.

Marie Claire editors swapped our luxe activewear for these just-landed affordable finds—and we honestly couldn't tell the difference. Read our reviews, and shop our favorite athleisure finds from Old Navy.

Marie Claire Editor's Reviews

Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

"These live up to the hype. My favorite combo from the new collection was the Extra High-Waisted Boundless 7/8 Pocket Leggings and the matching Light Support PowerSoft Sports Bra (a popular choice amongst the Marie Claire team, as you'll see). I picked the Lunar Path colorway, a pale silvery-blue-gray hue that pairs perfectly with the rest of my neutral wardrobe. I’m petite at five-foot-two, and I loved that the leggings didn’t bunch around my ankles or at the crotch—a common occurrence with styles made for taller frames.

The bra was perfectly supportive for my Pilates classes, but I wouldn’t recommend it for higher-intensity workouts, especially if you have a larger cup size. For reference, I have a DD-sized cup, and found that I had enough coverage with a size small."

Lauren Tappan, Fashion Editor

"I’m an avid gym-goer, so I’m super picky when it comes to leggings. I always look for styles with a soft fabric, a secure waistband, and a seamless silhouette. Luckily, Old Navy’s Boundless 7/8 Pocket Leggings check all those boxes and more. I was genuinely surprised by the smooth texture and solid fit. These leggings made it through a sweaty one-hour workout without slipping down or digging into my waist. I styled them with the brand’s Longline Bra for a polished monochromatic look, which transitioned nicely into my post-gym coffee run."

Meguire Hennes, Staff Writer, Fashion

"I've been dancing in Old Navy leggings—yes, literally dancing—for years now. I picked up my first pair before a 2016 musical theatre camp, and I wore them as recently as a New Year's Day Pilates class. Safe to say, I deserved an upgrade—though the good-as-new leggings didn't require one. My ol' faithfuls traded places with Old Navy's new Boundless Pocket Legging, in the rich Dark Sepia shade, a warm-toned plum. One stroll on my walking pad wearing the new leggings and matching sports bra won me over. They're just as stretchy, soft, and comfortable as my OG pair. Plus, after an hour and 10,000 steps, not a single sweat stain broke through. The sweat-wicking feature is a game-changer."

Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

"As a regular gym-goer, I have high standards for activewear, and this set passes with flying colors. For starters, the PowerSoft Boundless material hits the sweet spot of compression—it’s not too high where I can’t breathe or too low to be unsupportive. The leggings have two pockets deep enough to carry my phone and keys (a major win in my book), plus they don’t have an annoying front seam. Meanwhile, the bra provided ample coverage for my D-cup size. My only issue is that it may not have enough support for my favorite HIIT class, but it’s perfect for my low-impact workouts, like pilates and weight-lifting. All in all, this set holds up just as well as some of the more expensive workout clothes in my collection."