Spring color combinations hitting the VIP street style scene this week could cause a minimalist to change their ways. Katie Holmes, for one, is partial to strawberry red and some shade of blue. On April 16, the New Yorker tapped color wheel opposites again, this time with her favorite basic and an aquamarine blue dress.

Afternoon walks in the West Village are Holmes's time to shine—and shine she did, in an eye-squintingly strawberry red button-down. It shared the same silhouette as the white rendition she wore to Tuesday's Lincoln Hall gala, except the tint looked as ripe as a fresh-from-the-garden berry. (It also matched the trim on April 15's maxi skirt.) She rolled up its sleeves, buttoned just the top, and kept the bodice of her Dôen Marcelle Dress from view.

Katie Holmes stacked an aquamarine slip dress under a strawberry red button-down: her most vibrant color combination yet. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At first, I thought Holmes chose the matching midi skirt, judging by its buttery silk satin and nude lace trim. However, occasional gusts of wind revealed the dress's light blue sheen actually stretched up her torso. I should've known, since now is usually the time celebrities pull their Dôen dresses out of storage.

Article continues below

Then, the same floral lace on the maxi's ankle-grazing hem returned as the neckline's paneling. Cascading baby bows down the bust remained out of sight, though. Fingers crossed she wears it solo next time—the back's bow-tied cut-outs deserve a proper paparazzi shot.

Marie Claire named lace-trimmed slips like Holmes's a winning dress trend for Spring 2026: They're "one of spring’s most wearable ways to tap into the season’s ongoing nakedness theme," wrote fashion contributor Irina Grechko. Since then, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo, and now Holmes have answered the lingerie-adjacent call.

Speaking of Marie Claire-approved trends, the Dawson's Creek actor couldn't finish her errands set without ballet flats of some sort. She traded her typical square-toe pair for the high-vamp flats trend. Much like pairs on Zoë Kravitz, Kendall Jenner, and Rihanna's shoe racks, the uppers extended to loafer lengths, while maintaining the slipper-looking suave of ballet flats. The brand behind Holmes's black leather pair remains a mystery, despite wearing them on repeat since last July.

Franco Sarto Sarto Flexa Dovie Ballet Flat (Was $120) $59.99 at Franco Sarto

With aquamarine and strawberry appearing on Vivienne Westwood, Maison Margiela, and Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2026 catwalks, it was only a matter of time before Holmes followed suit. But her way is much easier to copy than the runway. Taste-test the strawberry red and aquamarine blue color combination with the fresh picks below.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Strawberry Red and Aquamarine Blue Styles Inspired by Katie Holmes