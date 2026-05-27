Another Royal Is Developing a Children’s TV Show For Major Streaming Service
“It is wonderful to see the story now being brought to so many children,” Princess Madeleine said.
When little girls dream of being a princess, they probably don’t consider how many different roles they can explore, apart from wearing sparkling tiaras and ballgowns. Some royal women have become music teachers, actresses, and art gallery directors. For one Swedish princess, her role includes children’s book author, skincare creator, diplomat, philanthropist, equestrian, and mom. Now, Princess Madeleine of Sweden can add another title to her resume: television creator.
Inspired by a love of nature, Princess Madeleine started working with her children’s book co-author, Karini Gustafson-Teixeira, who helped the princess write Stella and the Secret. Now, the duo have teamed up for a twenty-episode animated series called Hidden Islands for SkyShowtime. SkyShowtime is a European collaboration between Comast, NBCUniversal, and Paramount+, so there’s hope that the show might hit a US streaming service, too.
“Karini Gustafson-Teixeira and I began developing this project during Covid, inspired by our shared love of nature, children and storytelling,” Princess Madeleine said in a press release. Princess Madeleine is a mom of three to Princess Leonor, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne, so she knows what kids want to see. “Our aim was to create an animated story that would spark a sense of adventure while also conveying important lessons about sustainability, survival and caring for the planet.”
SkyShowtime proudly announced the new series, describing the show as “the story of three children who end up on a mythical group of islands and soon realise that this is no ordinary place: the islands are slightly out of sync with the rest of the world, and they hold a big secret—a secret that will change their lives and which could save the world.” A press release for the show says “the three children must use all their wit and work together to find hidden clues that can help them unravel the mystery and get back home.”
While Princess Madeleine is working on a commercial venture, she must separate her persona from her public role. In business, like with her skincare line, MinLen, she uses the name Madeleine Bernadotte. “It is wonderful to see the story now being brought to so many children,” Princess Madeleine said.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.