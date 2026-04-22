Zac Posen was certainly honored to be named Designer of the Year at the 2026 American Image Awards. on April 21. But the real reward was accepting the trophy from Katie Holmes, who wore a custom GapStudio suit and a Spring 2026 shoe trend worthy of its own prize.

Last week, Holmes celebrated Posen's Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collaboration (in $64.99 jeans from the new line). On Tuesday, she showed up for Posen again in an all-black tuxedo from another brand in his stable: Gap. First, stylist Brie Welch assisted Holmes in trading a white button-down for a satin, bone-in corset crafted just for her. Its plunge neckline was barely visible beneath a shoulder-padded, double-weave blazer, featuring oversize satin lapels. (GapStudio's duchess satin shined just as much as Posen's matching set, perhaps on purpose.)

Katie Holmes arrived at the 2026 American Image Awards in custom GapStudio. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gap is known for its colorful catalog, so Holmes channeled it subtly with her necklace's multi-color gemstones. She adores vibrant shoes on the street style scene, like her tomato-red ballet flats. But here, high-vamp heels continued Holmes's mostly-black color story.

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Holmes took cues from Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Bieber's high-vamp heels, selecting a pair with razor-sharp toe-boxes. (The high-vamp flats she wore with her strawberry-red and aquamarine color combination last week stretched just as far.) Their glossy patent sheen was a chic contrast against her mostly-matte suit. It also accentuated the shiny-finish shifts atop Holmes's lapels and pockets.

Holmes and Zac Posen posed together, with the presenter in custom GapStudio and the high-vamp heels trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite celebrity clientele like Demi Moore, Kate Winslet, Lucy Liu, Barbie Ferreira, and Laura Harrier, GapStudio rarely dresses fashion girls in suits this traditionally sleek. Even Timothée Chalamet's custom GapStudio outfit last February (sculpted from the same duchess satin) swapped a familiar blazer for a button-down Icon Jacket.

What's more, shoe trends like Holmes's tend to stay hidden beneath Posen's carpet-grazing, GapStudio gowns. If celebrities like Harrier or Ferreira endorsed It-shoes underneath layers of satin and tulle, we wouldn't know it. Here's hoping Posen keeps playing with suits, shorter hemlines, and statement slits. Fashion girls need footwear inspiration to wear with their Gap outfits, too.

Shop the High-Vamp Heels Trend Inspired by Katie Holmes