The High-Vamp Heels Trend Makes Katie Holmes's GapStudio Suit Even More Sleek
What else would she wear to crown Zac Posen Designer of the Year?
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Zac Posen was certainly honored to be named Designer of the Year at the 2026 American Image Awards. on April 21. But the real reward was accepting the trophy from Katie Holmes, who wore a custom GapStudio suit and a Spring 2026 shoe trend worthy of its own prize.
Last week, Holmes celebrated Posen's Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collaboration (in $64.99 jeans from the new line). On Tuesday, she showed up for Posen again in an all-black tuxedo from another brand in his stable: Gap. First, stylist Brie Welch assisted Holmes in trading a white button-down for a satin, bone-in corset crafted just for her. Its plunge neckline was barely visible beneath a shoulder-padded, double-weave blazer, featuring oversize satin lapels. (GapStudio's duchess satin shined just as much as Posen's matching set, perhaps on purpose.)
Gap is known for its colorful catalog, so Holmes channeled it subtly with her necklace's multi-color gemstones. She adores vibrant shoes on the street style scene, like her tomato-red ballet flats. But here, high-vamp heels continued Holmes's mostly-black color story.Article continues below
Holmes took cues from Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Bieber's high-vamp heels, selecting a pair with razor-sharp toe-boxes. (The high-vamp flats she wore with her strawberry-red and aquamarine color combination last week stretched just as far.) Their glossy patent sheen was a chic contrast against her mostly-matte suit. It also accentuated the shiny-finish shifts atop Holmes's lapels and pockets.
Despite celebrity clientele like Demi Moore, Kate Winslet, Lucy Liu, Barbie Ferreira, and Laura Harrier, GapStudio rarely dresses fashion girls in suits this traditionally sleek. Even Timothée Chalamet's custom GapStudio outfit last February (sculpted from the same duchess satin) swapped a familiar blazer for a button-down Icon Jacket.
What's more, shoe trends like Holmes's tend to stay hidden beneath Posen's carpet-grazing, GapStudio gowns. If celebrities like Harrier or Ferreira endorsed It-shoes underneath layers of satin and tulle, we wouldn't know it. Here's hoping Posen keeps playing with suits, shorter hemlines, and statement slits. Fashion girls need footwear inspiration to wear with their Gap outfits, too.
Shop the High-Vamp Heels Trend Inspired by Katie Holmes
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.