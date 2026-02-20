2026 is officially the new 2016, down to the cigarette jeans, chokers, and army green bomber jackets. On February 20, Kendall Jenner championed the return of another circa-2016 staple: Adidas Superstar sneakers. Below, reacquaint yourself with the anti-Sambas intercepting Jenner's commitment to the high-vamp flats trend.

Ten days after her last street style sighting—dressed in straight-leg jeans, The Row flats, and a vintage fur-trimmed jacket—Jenner rejoined the mix looking every bit her 20-year-old self in a vintage track jacket from Adidas. Today's Jenner might've stacked a black tee and slim jeans underneath. Instead, it seems she asked herself, "What would 2016 Jenner do?" and coupled a white bralette with matching wide-leg joggers. Folding over the elasticized waistband made them even more low-rise. Adidas Superstars were the cherry on top of Jenner's sporty look.

Kendall Jenner channeled her 20-year-old self in athleisure and Adidas Superstar sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid, Courtesy of adidas Originals)

The circa-1969, $100 low-top sneakers come in almost 30 colors; the supermodel chose perhaps the most versatile black option. Superstar's signature rubber shell decorated each rounded toe, just as the once-basketball model did decades ago. Smooth leather shaped the rest, including padded tongues and a trio of white stripes atop each sidewall. If it wasn't for the 1.05" rubber platform soles—and the rubber toeboxes—the Superstars would be almost identical to Sambas, which Jenner owns in the same color combination.

2025 was a big year for Adidas Superstar sneakers—their buzziest one in a while. Everyone from Taylor Swift and Olivia Dean to Tate McRae and Jennie Kim added the classics to their shoe rack. Jenner, on the other hand, is reuniting with the silhouette after a multi-year hiatus. After joining her closet in late 2015, Adidas Superstars—in white with black stripes—became Jenner's signature shoe of 2016. Her Superstar-clad selects of choice? Ripped jeans and a leather moto jacket, of course. Both, unfortunately, stayed in Jenner's archives on Feb. 20.

Back in 2016, Jenner rarely took off the Adidas Superstar sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Adidas Superstars were the 2016 equivalent to Adidas Sambas in 2026: It girls couldn't get enough of them. Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kristen Stewart, and Hailey Bieber pledged loyalty to the rubber-toe shoes. If Jenner is truly intent on reviving 2016 fashion, she'll put the Adidas sneakers back on her friend group's radar. Come on, Hadid, it's been a decade since your Superstars have seen the light of day.

