Olivia Rodrigo Gives the Babydoll Dress Trend a French Twist in Vintage Anna Sui

Olivia Rodrigo has a knack for sourcing vintage dresses older than her. The Grammy winner was born in 2003, but her collection boasts Versace Spring 1995, Gucci Spring 1996, and Yves Saint Laurent Fall 1997 Couture. On March 6, Rodrigo debuted one of her oldest finds—a vintage Anna Sui babydoll dress—during Paris Fashion Week.

Turns out, Rodrigo didn't jet home to L.A. right after attending the Chloé Fall 2026 fashion show yesterday. Who would leave Paris without seeing the Eiffel Tower? The "déjà vu" singer posed in front of the twinkling landmark, wearing black-and-white, Parisian-inspired picks (her long-sleeve dress hailed from New York City-based designer Anna Sui, though). It was as flirty as minis get, starting with a collared, empire waistline. White buttons cascaded from the Peter Pan collar to her underbust, before eyelets punctured each flowy sleeve. The pointelle holes returned atop her dress's scalloped, thigh-grazing mini skirt. Rodrigo playfully curtseyed in the photo, showcasing each sleeve's white, tuxedo-like cuffs.

Olivia Rodrigo looked every bit a preppy Parisian in a vintage Anna Sui LBD. (Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

The little black dress looked good as new, despite debuting in the Spring 1994 runway show. Clearly, Rodrigo took styling cues from model Jenny Shimizu, specifically in the accessory department. However, her stark white socks stretched beyond her knees, while the model's stopped at crew length. $1,150 patent leather, Mary Janes from Jimmy Choo gave the preppy hosiery a French-girl finish.

See Rodrigo's mini dress on the Anna Sui Spring 1994 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo's been an Anna Sui girl since 2021, but vintage Anna Sui is harder to come by. The release date of her pink, bow-topped skirt remains a mystery to this day. Babydoll dresses, on the other hand, play a quintessential part in the Rodrigo-verse. Last year alone, she performed in a custom Miu Miu babydoll; attended an Emmys after-party in a vintage Vivienne Westwood babydoll; and made an under-$130 babydoll sell out.

At this rate, the silhouette could reprise its role as an It-piece in Rodrigo's new album rollout. While you await confirmation, shop the Rodrigo-inspired edit of Parisian babydolls below. It's better to be prepared.

