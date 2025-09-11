After years of avoiding it, I’ve realized my style is quite sporty. I fully embraced summer’s track pants trend, have bought into every major sneaker trend of the year, and now my eyes are on a new track jacket for fall. The growing trend has become a personal must-have, so I searched online for some cute options for you to check out as well. there was a time when I would never have thought about wearing a track jacket outside the gym. However, a new group of street stylers has demonstrated that they’re surprisingly versatile beyond the athleisure scene. Pairing them with delicate lace-trimmed skirts or over a summer dress, for example, has become very popular, especially in Copenhagen. There, track jackets blend seamlessly with soccer jerseys and rugby polos, making them nearly essential items in the wardrobes of fashionable show-goers.

Track jackets are a newfound favorite amongst the street style set. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A quick Google search usually shows two styles of jackets. There are the flashy nylon options with a slightly '80s vibe from well-known sports brands like Nike and Adidas. These are paired with sleeker, more fitted choices. Either way, you're sure to find one you'd like to wear. And if you're worried about them not being versatile beyond the transitional season, don't worry: they add the perfect sporty touch when layered under your winter coats.