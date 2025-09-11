Track Jackets Are the Sporty Trend Taking Over Fall 2025
From Tibi to The Row, sleek zip-ups and retro styles are officially back in rotation.
After years of avoiding it, I’ve realized my style is quite sporty. I fully embraced summer’s track pants trend, have bought into every major sneaker trend of the year, and now my eyes are on a new track jacket for fall. The growing trend has become a personal must-have, so I searched online for some cute options for you to check out as well. there was a time when I would never have thought about wearing a track jacket outside the gym. However, a new group of street stylers has demonstrated that they’re surprisingly versatile beyond the athleisure scene. Pairing them with delicate lace-trimmed skirts or over a summer dress, for example, has become very popular, especially in Copenhagen. There, track jackets blend seamlessly with soccer jerseys and rugby polos, making them nearly essential items in the wardrobes of fashionable show-goers.
A quick Google search usually shows two styles of jackets. There are the flashy nylon options with a slightly '80s vibe from well-known sports brands like Nike and Adidas. These are paired with sleeker, more fitted choices. Either way, you're sure to find one you'd like to wear. And if you're worried about them not being versatile beyond the transitional season, don't worry: they add the perfect sporty touch when layered under your winter coats.
Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major moment right now, so I'm shopping this jacket.
Tap into the controversial layered look with this two-in-one jacket.
You may love UGG boots, but have you tried the brand's ready-to-wear?
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.