I stock up on fresh matching sets every spring, and not just of the sweatsuit or linen variety. Even in denim, two-pieces are the one-and-done outfit formula I rarely take off. On February 27, Bella Hadid proved my matching set collection isn't complete just yet in the Canadian tuxedo of my dreams.

24 hours after making her Prada runway debut, Hadid was in no rush to jet back home to L.A. She stopped by Miss Sixty's Milan storefront for meet-and-greets with her fans. She wore a Canadian tuxedo from her collaboration with the women's denim brand, which drops on Feb. 28. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell chose Hadid's same light-wash co-ord from the corresponding campaign, including a fitted zip-up jean jacket. She went shirtless underneath in the ad, but on Friday, a white rollneck top emerged from behind the zip-up's collar. (The white top also appears to be a Miss Sixty x Hadid design.) A single star-shaped, leopard print patch decorated her jacket's bust.

Bella Hadid was all smiles on the Miss Sixty branded carousel, in the collaboration's leading Canadian tuxedo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Hadid coupled the jacket with its other half: a low-rise take on the flared jeans trend. It marked her first shift from straight-leg silhouettes in weeks, at least since her dark-wash, Haala Denim pair on Jan. 12. Still, she styled them as she does most jeans: with vintage-inspired shoes. This time, strappy burgundy heels from Scandi label Anonymous Copenhagen were the winners.

The flared jeans were the perfect length for showing off her burgundy heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anonymous Copenhagen Keesha 100 Shiny Lamb Pomegranate $355 at Anonymous Copenhagen

Hadid's Miss Sixty set couldn't be more different from her four Prada runway looks. It was a perfect match for Spring 2026 fashion trend that's finally arriving in stores. Calvin Klein, Emilia Wickstead, Aje, and more introduced fitted Canadian tuxedos on their runways last season. Several came in shades just droplets away from matching Hadid's wash.

A model wore a similar Canadian tuxedo on Calvin Klein's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, Emilia Wickstead maximized it with a three-piece set. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Aje's Canadian tuxedo proved it can become as dramatic as you want. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Skipping ahead to the current Fashion Month, Hadid isn't the only VIP bringing the Spring 2026 matching set revival to front rows. Street style stars in New York City, London, and now Milan are proving just how versatile Canadian tuxedos can be. They don't even have to match, as evidenced by this London It girl. Fall 2026 shows from Fendi and Diesel made a denim-clad case for round two, so shop Hadid-inspired matching sets below. They'll last all of us from now through 2027.

