Bella Hadid's Flared Double-Denim Set Outshines All Other Spring 2026 Matching Trends
This is the new It-girl uniform.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
I stock up on fresh matching sets every spring, and not just of the sweatsuit or linen variety. Even in denim, two-pieces are the one-and-done outfit formula I rarely take off. On February 27, Bella Hadid proved my matching set collection isn't complete just yet in the Canadian tuxedo of my dreams.
24 hours after making her Prada runway debut, Hadid was in no rush to jet back home to L.A. She stopped by Miss Sixty's Milan storefront for meet-and-greets with her fans. She wore a Canadian tuxedo from her collaboration with the women's denim brand, which drops on Feb. 28. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell chose Hadid's same light-wash co-ord from the corresponding campaign, including a fitted zip-up jean jacket. She went shirtless underneath in the ad, but on Friday, a white rollneck top emerged from behind the zip-up's collar. (The white top also appears to be a Miss Sixty x Hadid design.) A single star-shaped, leopard print patch decorated her jacket's bust.
Of course, Hadid coupled the jacket with its other half: a low-rise take on the flared jeans trend. It marked her first shift from straight-leg silhouettes in weeks, at least since her dark-wash, Haala Denim pair on Jan. 12. Still, she styled them as she does most jeans: with vintage-inspired shoes. This time, strappy burgundy heels from Scandi label Anonymous Copenhagen were the winners.
Hadid's Miss Sixty set couldn't be more different from her four Prada runway looks. It was a perfect match for Spring 2026 fashion trend that's finally arriving in stores. Calvin Klein, Emilia Wickstead, Aje, and more introduced fitted Canadian tuxedos on their runways last season. Several came in shades just droplets away from matching Hadid's wash.
Skipping ahead to the current Fashion Month, Hadid isn't the only VIP bringing the Spring 2026 matching set revival to front rows. Street style stars in New York City, London, and now Milan are proving just how versatile Canadian tuxedos can be. They don't even have to match, as evidenced by this London It girl. Fall 2026 shows from Fendi and Diesel made a denim-clad case for round two, so shop Hadid-inspired matching sets below. They'll last all of us from now through 2027.
Shop the Canadian Tuxedo Revival Inspired by Bella Hadid
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.