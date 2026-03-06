Sarah Pidgeon Revives 2025's Leading Coat Hybrid Trend at Loewe's Show

Sarah Pidgeon's first full-fledged Fashion Month since portraying Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would make the late style muse proud. So far, Pidgeon has attended three of the four "fashion weeks," including New York City, Milan, and Paris. On March 6, the Love Story star used her seat in Loewe's front row to revive 2025's biggest outerwear trend: scarf coats.

Though she arrived in France yesterday, the Fall 2026 runway show marked her official Paris Fashion Week debut. Stylist Emma Jade Morrison—the same creative behind her Love Story press tour looks—stuck to CBK-coded neutrals. Few of Pidgeon's picks have been this cool-toned, though. On top, the actor wore a zip-up, bomber-style jacket as a blouse. Its ruched hem and parachute sleeves were slightly oversize. She could've unzipped the bomber just a bit to reveal a Loewe sweater—perhaps this Spring 2026 sport-sleeve. Instead, she wrapped a matching dark brown scarf around her décolletage.

Associate commerce editor Brooke Knappenberger, "along with the rest of the world," is obsessed with Pidgeon's Fashion Month style. "This leather jacket moment only deepens my obsession," she tells me. "The cropped hem makes last year’s scarf-coat trend feel fresh for 2026." For a quick refresh: Fashion girls fell hard for built-in scarf coats last year. Kendall Jenner adored it so much, she added two variants to her coat rack. Few fans, however, chose jackets as short as Pidgeon's. "I’ll be recreating Pidgeon’s subtle Olsen tuck with a shorter scarf coat, ASAP."

Sarah Pidgeon arrived at the Loewe Fall 2026 show in a brown scarf coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Knappenberger believes the simple addition of a matching scarf takes "the cool-girl uniform of a leather jacket and pants to the next level." At first glance, her unseasonal white bottoms seem to boast a python print. Zoom in and you'll see it's actually fuzz adding the texture—a motif seen on almost every pair of Spring 2026 pants. A black take on the high-vamp heels trend emerged from beneath her elongated straight-legs. To finish, Pidgeon took a swing at another Spring 2026 craze: pickpocket-friendly purses. Her ivory-and-brown bowling bag remained unzipped throughout the entire 65-piece collection.

A moment for Pidgeon's scarf coat up close, please. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On 2025's street style scene, It girls used long scarf coats to relax elevated winterwear. Now, if Pidgeon has any say in the matter, cropped scarf coats could become the next puffer: easy to throw on, casual, yet cool with the right separates. All this to say? It sounds like we have a rising Spring 2026 jacket trend on our hands.

