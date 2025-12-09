Kendall Jenner saw Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, and Jennie Kim wearing Adidas Taekwondo sneakers on the street style scene, and immediately added them to her holiday wish list. (Celebrities, they're just like us!)

A week after Black Friday and Cyber Monday slashed the slim sneakers' price in half (and then some), Jenner ensured an end-of-year sell-out is in the cards. On December 9, the It girl blessed her 285 million Instagram followers with a comprehensive list of "What I'm Loving This Holiday." Among a 45-piece sea of SKIMS loungewear, Kylie Cosmetics skincare, home decor, and The Row accessories, the Adidas best-sellers stood out for their under-$100 price tag.

The supermodel has yet to style her Taekwondo sneakers in public. (Trust: Fashion girls would've ID'd their low-profile toe boxes and triple stripes in a heartbeat.) But if the Kardashian-Jenner sisters source her wish list for shopping inspiration, that could change in days. Given her affinity for Adidas Sambas, the Taekwondos will fit seamlessly into her regular rotation. The '90s-era silhouette is even more streamlined than Sambas, with subtle ballet sneaker-inspired charm.

Back in October 2022, Kendall Jenner styled Adidas Sambas with athleisure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At Adidas, Jenner's preferred black Taekwondos are no longer shoppable, after the brand marked them down to $36. Thankfully for fans, Nordstrom Rack kept Black Friday sales going long after the expiration date. As of pub time, the once-$90 trainers are once again $30 (the exact sale offered over Cyber Monday weekend). That's 66 percent you can save to score other Jenner-approved pieces, like her favorite L'Oréal Paris lipstick or luxury bath salts.

Since Jenner hasn't delivered Taekwondo-clad style inspiration just yet, source Jennifer Lawrence for some instead. Last spring, the Oscar winner hardly took them off. She adored pairing them with wide-leg trousers, a neutral coat, and a statement handbag. (A Prada leopard-print tote was her tried-and-true at the time.)

When the time comes, I suspect Jenner will wear the Adidas shoes quite similarly. After all, she pairs her Sambas with baggy bottoms, oversize outerwear, and a four-figure The Row bag—elevated basics aligned with Lawrence's aesthetic, too.

Back in March, J.Law pledged loyalty to Adidas Taekwondos. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Celebrity approval plus a surprise sale equals a bona fide sneaker takeover. Expect to see Jenner's Christmas wish on street style stars from L.A. to New York City and beyond. Perhaps she'll inspire Lawrence to bring her Adidas Taekwondos out of retirement this winter. In the meantime, gift yourself (or the fashion girls in your life) a $30 pair.

