Even Kendall Jenner Wants This $30 Adidas Taekwondo Sneaker for Christmas
Jennifer Lawrence put the Sambas' sister on her radar.
Kendall Jenner saw Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, and Jennie Kim wearing Adidas Taekwondo sneakers on the street style scene, and immediately added them to her holiday wish list. (Celebrities, they're just like us!)
A week after Black Friday and Cyber Monday slashed the slim sneakers' price in half (and then some), Jenner ensured an end-of-year sell-out is in the cards. On December 9, the It girl blessed her 285 million Instagram followers with a comprehensive list of "What I'm Loving This Holiday." Among a 45-piece sea of SKIMS loungewear, Kylie Cosmetics skincare, home decor, and The Row accessories, the Adidas best-sellers stood out for their under-$100 price tag.
The supermodel has yet to style her Taekwondo sneakers in public. (Trust: Fashion girls would've ID'd their low-profile toe boxes and triple stripes in a heartbeat.) But if the Kardashian-Jenner sisters source her wish list for shopping inspiration, that could change in days. Given her affinity for Adidas Sambas, the Taekwondos will fit seamlessly into her regular rotation. The '90s-era silhouette is even more streamlined than Sambas, with subtle ballet sneaker-inspired charm.
At Adidas, Jenner's preferred black Taekwondos are no longer shoppable, after the brand marked them down to $36. Thankfully for fans, Nordstrom Rack kept Black Friday sales going long after the expiration date. As of pub time, the once-$90 trainers are once again $30 (the exact sale offered over Cyber Monday weekend). That's 66 percent you can save to score other Jenner-approved pieces, like her favorite L'Oréal Paris lipstick or luxury bath salts.
Since Jenner hasn't delivered Taekwondo-clad style inspiration just yet, source Jennifer Lawrence for some instead. Last spring, the Oscar winner hardly took them off. She adored pairing them with wide-leg trousers, a neutral coat, and a statement handbag. (A Prada leopard-print tote was her tried-and-true at the time.)
When the time comes, I suspect Jenner will wear the Adidas shoes quite similarly. After all, she pairs her Sambas with baggy bottoms, oversize outerwear, and a four-figure The Row bag—elevated basics aligned with Lawrence's aesthetic, too.
Celebrity approval plus a surprise sale equals a bona fide sneaker takeover. Expect to see Jenner's Christmas wish on street style stars from L.A. to New York City and beyond. Perhaps she'll inspire Lawrence to bring her Adidas Taekwondos out of retirement this winter. In the meantime, gift yourself (or the fashion girls in your life) a $30 pair.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers Inspired by Kendall Jenner's Wish List
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.