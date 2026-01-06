Happy New Year! My coworkers at Marie Claire have already made their predictions for 2026’s biggest trends. (Get ready: Beach-inspired bags for everywhere but vacation are on deck.) According to A-listers’ street style, there isn’t a major vibe shift headed for the sneaker aisle. Instead, it seems like a few breakout sneakers from 2025 are set to continue their reign. They’re fit for 20,000-step days and have some serious fashion cred; a win-win for those of us who prefer comfort-first footwear.



Ready to start 2026 on the right foot? (Sorry, I had to.) Here are the three must-know sneaker trends celebrities from Rihanna to Jennifer Lawrence are already wearing.

The Puma Speedcat Sneaker

Rihanna's shoe rack is a Puma Speedcat goldmine. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This suede take on the ballet sneaker trend was photographed almost as often as Rihanna last year. That’s not only because the Fenty mogul owns them in blueberry, petal pink, lavender, and red. The retro, two-tone Speedcat won over everyone from Dua Lipa to Gracie Abrams and Emily Ratajkowski. With this many loyal fans, there’s no way it leaves the spotlight in 2026.

The Adidas Tokyo Sneaker

Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers are a constant plus-one on her NYC walks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence has dabbled in all sorts of Adidas Samba-alternatives, from Vans Old Skools to Nike V2Ks. But by my tally, the pair she wore more than any other in 2025 was the Adidas Tokyo. I can see the appeal: They’re low-profile with a pretty rounded toe box, like a ballet flat gone into sport mode. Since ordering a pair last fall, I wear mine almost as frequently as Lawrence does.

The On Cloud Sneaker

Even now, Kaia Gerber can't stop wearing On Cloud sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Every time Kaia Gerber or Zendaya was spotted en route to Pilates last year, they were wearing one of On’s pumped-up white sneakers. (Z even designed her own rendition that promptly sold out.) I can confirm after working them into my marathon training routine that they’re as cloud-soft as the name suggests—and they’ll be the elite edition to many more celebs’ workout rotations in the year ahead.