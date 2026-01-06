Insiders Already Agree: These 2026 Celebrity Sneaker Trends Will Rule the Year Ahead
Come get your A-list kicks.
Happy New Year! My coworkers at Marie Claire have already made their predictions for 2026’s biggest trends. (Get ready: Beach-inspired bags for everywhere but vacation are on deck.) According to A-listers’ street style, there isn’t a major vibe shift headed for the sneaker aisle. Instead, it seems like a few breakout sneakers from 2025 are set to continue their reign. They’re fit for 20,000-step days and have some serious fashion cred; a win-win for those of us who prefer comfort-first footwear.
Ready to start 2026 on the right foot? (Sorry, I had to.) Here are the three must-know sneaker trends celebrities from Rihanna to Jennifer Lawrence are already wearing.
The Puma Speedcat Sneaker
This suede take on the ballet sneaker trend was photographed almost as often as Rihanna last year. That’s not only because the Fenty mogul owns them in blueberry, petal pink, lavender, and red. The retro, two-tone Speedcat won over everyone from Dua Lipa to Gracie Abrams and Emily Ratajkowski. With this many loyal fans, there’s no way it leaves the spotlight in 2026.
The Adidas Tokyo Sneaker
Jennifer Lawrence has dabbled in all sorts of Adidas Samba-alternatives, from Vans Old Skools to Nike V2Ks. But by my tally, the pair she wore more than any other in 2025 was the Adidas Tokyo. I can see the appeal: They’re low-profile with a pretty rounded toe box, like a ballet flat gone into sport mode. Since ordering a pair last fall, I wear mine almost as frequently as Lawrence does.
The On Cloud Sneaker
Every time Kaia Gerber or Zendaya was spotted en route to Pilates last year, they were wearing one of On’s pumped-up white sneakers. (Z even designed her own rendition that promptly sold out.) I can confirm after working them into my marathon training routine that they’re as cloud-soft as the name suggests—and they’ll be the elite edition to many more celebs’ workout rotations in the year ahead.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.