Consider this your quarterly reminder that you don't have to wait until New Year's Eve or the holidays to wear a fun, glittery manicure. Just ask Megan Fox.

After recently wiping her Instagram completely, the 39-year-old returned to the platform this week with a series of pics taken during a lingerie photoshoot. But I obviously wouldn't be who I am if I didn't immediately zero in on her manicure of choice for the shoot. If you look closely at her hands, you can see that Fox is wearing long, square-shaped nails painted with a glittery blue polish, courtesy of her go-to manicurist, Brittney Boyce. Fox is no stranger to over-the-top nail designs, and given her history (she was just seen wearing a stunning 3D chrome manicure with a teal base on top of long, stiletto nails just over a month ago), I'd say that glitter nails are actually pretty tame for her.

Glitter manicures are often associated with holidays and parties (and even more juvenile occasions like sleepovers), but lately they've become a much bigger trend, and they've been proven to be appropriate even outside of special occasions. Khloé Kardashian and Dua Lipa, for example, both started off the year wearing chunky glitter manicures, while Taylor Swift was spotted out in New York City in December wearing shimmery silver polish. It's no wonder experts are predicting glitter and glitter accents will be a hit this spring.

"Glitter on the nails instantly adds dimension, catches light, creates movement, and brings life to a manicure in a way solid colors can’t," nail artist Sofiia Mazur previously told MC. "Good glitter isn’t about sparkle for the sake of sparkle; it’s about texture and making nails feel special, festive, and fun without over-designing them."

Ready to give yourself a dazzling glitter manicure at home? Read ahead to shop some glittery shades similar to Megan Fox's.