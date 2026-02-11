Marie Claire editors assumed Kendall Jenner and her beloved high-vamp flats trend would be en route to New York Fashion Week by February 10. Instead, the dynamic duo stayed put in L.A., where Jenner originally styled the silhouette to It-shoe status. Even so, that's not to say she didn't look fashion week-ready.

Some 2,500 miles West of Ralph Lauren's Fall 2026 show (Fashion Month's unofficial kickoff), Jenner grabbed dinner at Sushi Park with her sister, Kylie Jenner. The older Jenner employed her fail-safe outfit formula for winter: a statement jacket, straight-leg jeans, and the high-vamp ballet flat trend. A vintage, faux fur-trimmed jacket from Japanese brand L'est Rose completely covered her top.

The jacket's '90s-inspired color palette was made to be worn with dark-wash denim. Jenner's $950 The Row pair for dinner matched the indigo shade of close friend Hailey Bieber's Gap jeans. However, 2026's twist on straight-leg jeans—a denim trend already approved by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and Dua Lipa—replaced Bieber's baggy, low-rise legs. Each anti-skinny hem stretched just far enough, as to not hide Jenner's favorite high-vamp flats.

Kendall Jenner looked fresh off Ralph Lauren's Fall 2026 runway in florals and the high-vamp flats trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Days after Marie Claire's Lauren Tappan identified flats with extended uppers all over the Spring 2026 runways, Jenner proved why they're "a timely alternative to a classic." The Row's $890 Eva Slippers—and their elongated toe boxes—fit the ballet-inspired bill with ease.

She's been wearing high-vamp The Rows ballet flats since May 2025; a full five months before Jil Sander and Toteme flaunted similar Spring 2026 styles. Just last Friday, Jenner revived the same best-selling pair, this time alongside unseasonal white jeans, a khaki trench coat, and the Lilou Woven Shoulder bag, all from The Row's catalog.

At this rate, Jenner could influence creative directors Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to introduce another "turtleneck flat" come Paris Fashion Week. (You can thank Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for that cheeky term.)

High-vamp flats weren't the only familiar feature in Jenner's off-duty outfit. The moody floral motif atop her L'est Rose jacket mirrored brocade botanicals in the Ralph Lauren Fall 2026 show. Halfway through the 59-look presentation, brown skirts, sweaters, and trousers evoked the same grandma-chic charm as yesteryear's carpet bags. As stated in the show notes, the new Ralph Lauren woman "honors heritage while embracing reinvention." Jenner wasted no time following Lauren's lead, albeit across the country.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See similar florals on the Ralph Lauren Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lauren maximized the print with a matching Fall 2026 set. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Between her high-vamp flats and her coat's floral embroidery, Jenner is the It girl to copy for current runway-inspired trends. Fingers crossed they join the model during at least one fashion week. My bet's on a street style look outside the Khaite Fall 2026 show come Saturday. (She had a starring role on the label's last runway, after all.)

Shop High-Vamp Flats and Floral Jackets Inspired by Kendall Jenner