Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Bring '90s Date Night Dressing to Paris Fashion Week

First, Jenner set the casually cool tone in another little gray dress that Carrie Bradshaw would've worn during a rendezvous with Mr. Big. That's right, Jenner has channeled Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character—and this specific dress—before. This time, it featured three-quarter-length sleeves, a subtle wrap-style V-neck, and a thigh-grazing hemline.
Beyond the Miu Miu find, Jenner committed to the minimalist bit even more, slipping on The Row's Liisa Wedge Pumps, the same hybrid shoe she styled on a previous public date with Elordi. (Don't miss the itty-bitty wedges behind the pointy uppers.) After dinner, Jenner brought a metallic gold, seashell-shaped clutch and a timeless trench coat out of hiding. It was the perfect "I'm not a French girl, but I want to be" disguise. It also called back to the belted funnel-neck style the A-lister wore over jeans and The Row's Liisa Pumps in March 2025.
Now, as for the Frankenstein actor's latest look, he kept it classic in a white button-down, black trousers, and the Jenner-supported soft loafers trend. His only accessories (a baseball cap he held in his hands, a slim gold-buckle belt, sunglasses, and a watch) ensured the fashion focus went to his fashion girlfriend.
Slowly but surely, Jenner and Elordi are syncing their personal styles. Last month, the couple tested the color-blocking trend with Jenner in a cobalt blue button-down and Elordi in a forest green windbreaker. Last week in Milan, they shared the same taste in cool-toned neutral trousers. Elordi, Bottega Veneta's global brand ambassador, may even have influenced Jenner to add more It bags from the Italian label to her accessories collection.
All this to say? Right now, Jenner and Elordi are influencing couples on both sides of the Atlantic to follow their lead. Here's hoping they have more date nights planned in between Paris Fashion Week fêtes. Elordi needs to board the French-boy bandwagon, too, perhaps with a trench coat of his own.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.