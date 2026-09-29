Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Bring '90s Date Night Dressing to Paris Fashion Week

They looked straight out of 'Sex and the City.'

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi channeled &#039;90s dressing on a date night at Paris Fashion Week
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Rumor has it, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi began dating in April 2026, meaning they just missed the chance to make their relationship Fashion Month Official. Now, the celebrity couple is making up for lost street style looks. Following the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2027 show, where Jenner closed the collection and Elordi applauded adoringly from the front row, their romantic dinners migrated from Milan to Paris Fashion Week. On September 29, after Jenner walked the runway at the L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé 2026: Express Your Worth event, the supermodel and Elordi delivered a master class in '90s-inspired date night dressing.

First, Jenner set the casually cool tone in another little gray dress that Carrie Bradshaw would've worn during a rendezvous with Mr. Big. That's right, Jenner has channeled Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character—and this specific dress—before. This time, it featured three-quarter-length sleeves, a subtle wrap-style V-neck, and a thigh-grazing hemline.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi channeled &#039;90s dressing on a date night at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were all smiles, wearing '90s-inspired date night looks in Paris.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Turns out, the mini dress is from that era, too. It debuted on Miu Miu's Fall 1997 runway, the year before the HBO show aired, beneath a semi-sheer black shawl. Her stylist, Dani Michelle, scored the 29-year-old vintage design from Cheree Cheree, a secondhand London-based boutique whose celebrity client list also includes Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Zoë Kravitz. This dress marks the second Cheree Cheree pull of the month: Jenner wore an anti-"no white after Labor Day" look from the store for the 2026 Venice Film Festival earlier in September.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Carrie Bradshaw&#039;s gray dress on Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw styled a similar little gray dress on Season 2 of Sex and the City.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Beyond the Miu Miu find, Jenner committed to the minimalist bit even more, slipping on The Row's Liisa Wedge Pumps, the same hybrid shoe she styled on a previous public date with Elordi. (Don't miss the itty-bitty wedges behind the pointy uppers.) After dinner, Jenner brought a metallic gold, seashell-shaped clutch and a timeless trench coat out of hiding. It was the perfect "I'm not a French girl, but I want to be" disguise. It also called back to the belted funnel-neck style the A-lister wore over jeans and The Row's Liisa Pumps in March 2025.

Now, as for the Frankenstein actor's latest look, he kept it classic in a white button-down, black trousers, and the Jenner-supported soft loafers trend. His only accessories (a baseball cap he held in his hands, a slim gold-buckle belt, sunglasses, and a watch) ensured the fashion focus went to his fashion girlfriend.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi channeled &#039;90s dressing on a date night at Paris Fashion Week

After dinner, Jenner added a trench coat and clutch to her date-night look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Slowly but surely, Jenner and Elordi are syncing their personal styles. Last month, the couple tested the color-blocking trend with Jenner in a cobalt blue button-down and Elordi in a forest green windbreaker. Last week in Milan, they shared the same taste in cool-toned neutral trousers. Elordi, Bottega Veneta's global brand ambassador, may even have influenced Jenner to add more It bags from the Italian label to her accessories collection.

All this to say? Right now, Jenner and Elordi are influencing couples on both sides of the Atlantic to follow their lead. Here's hoping they have more date nights planned in between Paris Fashion Week fêtes. Elordi needs to board the French-boy bandwagon, too, perhaps with a trench coat of his own.

Shop Date Night Dresses Inspired by Kendall Jenner

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.