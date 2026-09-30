Hailey Bieber Just Gave the Little Black Dress an Unexpected Twist

She turned heads at Saint Laurent's after-party.

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Hailey Bieber attended the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2027 after-party in a backless little black dress at Paris Fashion Week
(Image credit: Getty Images)

On September 29, everyone from Zoë Kravitz and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Kate Moss and Hailey Bieber wore all-black attire at Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2027 show. Afterward, guests migrated from the Fontaine du Trocadéro to an after-party, hosted by Kravitz at her French home. After creative director Anthony Vaccarello took his final bow, Bieber traded her black Saint Laurent suit for a little black going-out dress with a slightly sultry twist.

Bieber arrived at the post-show soirée in Saint Laurent's Jersey Midi Dress, featuring the slimmest of straps, a scooped neckline, and a close-fitting tank silhouette. The knee-sweeping slip, for the most part, looked like a standard LBD—until Bieber turned and revealed a completely open back.

Hailey Bieber attended the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2027 after-party in a backless little black dress at Paris Fashion Week

Hailey Bieber arrived at Saint Laurent's star-studded after party in a little black dress.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Give it up for the (missing) back of Bieber's LBD, which proved the cool-girl look wasn't as simple as it seemed. While her back remained on full display, another itty-bitty band connected the shoulder straps. It's easy to assume—since she came straight from Saint Laurent's show—that the Vaccarello-led label was behind her second look, too. However, in case that wasn't clear, the brand adorned the extra band with a charm in the shape of the iconic "Cassandre" logo.

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Hailey Bieber attended the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2027 after-party in a backless little black dress at Paris Fashion Week

Bieber's little black dress was anything but boring, thanks to the back (or lack there of).

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For her finishing touches, Bieber stayed true to understated '90s styling (her signature) with black peep-toe mules, little jewelry, and a Saint Laurent-branded evening bag covered in bronze crystals.

Bieber's closet contains some of fashion's best LBDs—her latest Saint Laurent look included. And yet, the timeless staple never borders on being overdone. While the shade might stay the same, the silhouettes certainly don't. Case in point: the strapless 16Arlington style she wore in April 2023, which switched predictable straps for a supersized buckle along the neckline.

Hailey Bieber&#039;s little black dress in April 2023

Back in 2023, Bieber stepped outside her LBD comfort zone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to a New York City date night with her husband in Sept. 2025, and Bieber twisted the timeless look again: She sourced Saint Laurent for a halter-neck number with a bodice sculpted from sheer scalloped lace.

Hailey Bieber&#039;s little black dress in September 2025

Last September, Bieber wore another unconventional LBD from Saint Laurent.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One month later, Bieber showcased her LBD skills at Vogue World: Hollywood, posing for photographers in a skintight, off-the-shoulder leather dress, courtesy of Mugler's Spring 2026 collection. Not only was the rosette style entirely backless, but the calf-length hemline felt fresh for her.

Hailey Bieber&#039;s Mugler leather black dress at Vogue World Hollywood in 2025

Bieber's Mugler midi added black leather to the mix.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good luck finding a boring LBD in Bieber's style archives—it simply doesn't exist. If the same couldn't be said of the black dresses at your disposal, it's time to give the going-out go-to a supermodel makeover. Treat yourself to one of the little black looks below (or, if you're feeling bold, Bieber's exact Saint Laurent slip).

Shop Backless Little Black Dresses Inspired by Hailey Bieber

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.