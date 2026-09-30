Hailey Bieber Just Gave the Little Black Dress an Unexpected Twist

Bieber arrived at the post-show soirée in Saint Laurent's Jersey Midi Dress, featuring the slimmest of straps, a scooped neckline, and a close-fitting tank silhouette. The knee-sweeping slip, for the most part, looked like a standard LBD—until Bieber turned and revealed a completely open back.
SAINT LAURENT
Jersey Midi Dress
Give it up for the (missing) back of Bieber's LBD, which proved the cool-girl look wasn't as simple as it seemed. While her back remained on full display, another itty-bitty band connected the shoulder straps. It's easy to assume—since she came straight from Saint Laurent's show—that the Vaccarello-led label was behind her second look, too. However, in case that wasn't clear, the brand adorned the extra band with a charm in the shape of the iconic "Cassandre" logo.
For her finishing touches, Bieber stayed true to understated '90s styling (her signature) with black peep-toe mules, little jewelry, and a Saint Laurent-branded evening bag covered in bronze crystals.
Saint Laurent
Evening Bag in Crystals
Bieber's closet contains some of fashion's best LBDs—her latest Saint Laurent look included. And yet, the timeless staple never borders on being overdone. While the shade might stay the same, the silhouettes certainly don't. Case in point: the strapless 16Arlington style she wore in April 2023, which switched predictable straps for a supersized buckle along the neckline.
Fast forward to a New York City date night with her husband in Sept. 2025, and Bieber twisted the timeless look again: She sourced Saint Laurent for a halter-neck number with a bodice sculpted from sheer scalloped lace.
One month later, Bieber showcased her LBD skills at Vogue World: Hollywood, posing for photographers in a skintight, off-the-shoulder leather dress, courtesy of Mugler's Spring 2026 collection. Not only was the rosette style entirely backless, but the calf-length hemline felt fresh for her.
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Good luck finding a boring LBD in Bieber's style archives—it simply doesn't exist. If the same couldn't be said of the black dresses at your disposal, it's time to give the going-out go-to a supermodel makeover. Treat yourself to one of the little black looks below (or, if you're feeling bold, Bieber's exact Saint Laurent slip).
Shop Backless Little Black Dresses Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.