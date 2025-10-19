Live from Los Angeles, it's the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.

On October 18, the best-dressed stars arrived to fundraise for the Academy Museum's exhibitions; celebrate a slate of special honorees for their contributions to film; and turn off-the-runway looks that demanded a Saturday night spotlight. While the evening draws comparisons to the annual Met Gala, the dress code isn't quite as rigid. Instead, guests like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Zoë Kravitz flexed their style muscles in rare runway pieces from their favorite designers.

Last year, stars like Kaia Gerber and Ariana Grande leaned into the night at the museum aura with rare vintage dresses worthy of a dedicated exhibit. The 2025 Academy Museum Gala's best-dressed tapped present-day fashion phenomenons: Tessa Thompson and Elle Fanning each made their picks from Balenciaga's Spring 2026 runway, while Ayo Edebiri pulled from Matthieu Blazy's debut Chanel collection. After a busy season of designer debuts from New York to Milan and Paris, it was A-listers' way of staking their claim on a house's new direction. And, continuing their own streak of enviable style.

Ahead, catch up on the best-dressed stars gracing the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet. These fashion flexes deserve their own display.

Greta Lee wearing Dior

Greta Lee arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was never a question of whether Greta Lee would wear Jonathan Anderson's Christian Dior on the red carpet again, but when. She's a freshly-named ambassador of the house—and one of Anderson's longtime muses from his previous tenure at Loewe. Following her draped, bow-front gown at the Venice Film Festival, she and stylist Danielle Goldberg used the Academy Museum Gala to debut another Anderson creation. This time, a sheer, plunging lace top gathered with an extra-large bow at her hips before cascading into a ballgown skirt. It's glamorous and a little dangerous—and immediately belonged on the best-dressed list.

Kendall Jenner wearing The Row and Hailey Bieber wearing Schiaparelli

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber walked the Academy Museum Gala carpet together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber playfully swapped their signature red carpet looks at the Academy Museum Gala and introduced new stylists. Bieber dipped into a very Kendall-coded corset gown by Schiaparelli couture, styled by Andrew Mukamal. Jenner, meanwhile, tapped The Row for the sort of draped LBD Bieber could select for an exclusive Rhode party, styled by Danielle Goldberg.

Jenna Ortega wearing Grace Ling

Jenna Ortega arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega and stylist Enrique Melendez love to defy red carpet expectations. At the Academy Museum Gala, they continued their streak of supporting women-fronted brands and freaky-chic silhouettes with a full look from Grace Ling's Spring 2026 runway. The chocolate brown maxi skirt would have felt simple and refined with a toned-down top. But paired to a metal breastplate wrapped around Ortega's torso, it ascended to another plane.

Demi Moore wearing Prada

Demi Moore arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore and stylist Brad Goreski delivered some of the 2024-2025 award season's all-around best looks, in pursuit of trophies for The Substance. Moore isn't currently on another "For Your Consideration" campaign trail, but that didn't stop her from debuting another statuesque gown at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. Her best-dressed list entry by Prada featured a side-train of cascading burgundy fabric and a neckline exactly proportioned to emphasize her diamond necklace.

Rachel Zegler wearing Tamara Ralph Couture

Rachel Zegler arriving at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent years, Tamara Ralph Couture has risen in celebrities' rankings for sourcing Old Hollywood-inspired gowns. Rachel Zegler and stylist Sarah Slutsky decided on a Spring 2025 select that matches the 1950s films honored inside the Academy Museum. The cinched-in waist, long train, and opera gloves—not to mention that electric shade of pink—instantly recalled the likes of Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Ayo Edebiri wearing Chanel

Ayo Edebiri arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri's Chanel era is off to a strong start. After attending the house's Spring 2026 show in Paris, she jetted back to Los Angeles to debut Look 6 from the runway collection on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet. The palette changed ever-so-slightly from the original look, swapping pale pink for mint green. But the 1920s-inspired silhouette and intricate beading remained.

Chase Infiniti wearing Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

First Chase Infiniti stole scenes in One Battle After Another. Now she's taking over the fashion circuit. With styling duo Wayman + Micah as her guides, Infiniti selected a custom Louis Vuitton gown for the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. Between the pleated corset and the almost marbled effect of the fabric, it's enough to start a "For Your Consideration" campaign in pursuit of next awards season's best-dressed list.

Zoë Kravitz wearing Saint Laurent

Zoë Kravitz arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent are inseparable. But on most carpets, she and stylist Danielle Goldberg err toward its slinky black dresses and pointed-toe pumps. The 2025 Academy Museum Gala came with a plot twist: Kravitz instead wore a voluminous gown from the Spring 2026 runway, complete with a ruffled skirt and larger-than-life puff sleeves.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing Giorgio Armani Privé

Olivia Rodrigo arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo stayed true to her affinity for red carpet vintage at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. Rather than looking to Giorgio Armani's recent 50th anniversary collection, she instead nodded to the house's archive with a Spring 2005 silk-satin skirt layered beneath a beaded gilet. Considering how often Giorgio Armani dressed stars on and offscreen over the years, honoring the label's Hollywood history was a clever choice.

Elle Fanning wearing Balenciaga

Elle Fanning arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning and stylist Samantha McMillen championed Pierpaolo Piccioli's Balenciaga debut with one of the most vibrant looks at the Academy Museum Gala. Instead of a traditional dress, they selected a set consisting of an oversize pink top and a feathered ballgown skirt. Between the unexpected color combination and the mix of textures, this look was a perfect balance.

Amanda Seyfried wearing Prada

Amanda Seyfried arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada's Spring 2026 collection twinkled with beaded collars and embellishments reminiscent of Miuccia Prada's early 2000s designs. Amanda Seyfried's custom Prada gown for the Academy Museum Gala similarly paid homage to that Miuccia signature—and made it fit for a late-night, with a semi-sheer mesh panel at the bodice and a twinkling under-layer to her train.

Tessa Thompson wearing Balenciaga

Tessa Thompson arriving at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson and stylist Karla Welch are also swearing their allegiance to Balenciaga's new era. They plucked this 3-D floral bouquet directly from the Spring 2026 runway.

Addison Rae wearing Versace

Addison Rae arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Addison Rae has lately made one thing very clear: She's all-in on Dario Vitale's creative director era at Versace. First, she and stylist Dara secured one of the designer's first Spring 2026 looks—a sequined bikini set—for a performance on her current tour, less than 24 hours after its runway debut in Milan. Then, she poured herself into this glimmering silver dress on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet. A press release from the house noted it took 400 hours to hand-embroider the gown.

Leslie Bibb wearing Carolina Herrera

Leslie Bibb arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During Milan Fashion Week, Leslie Bibb told Marie Claire she trusts stylist Jeanann Williams to make selects that amp up her red carpet confidence. It's clear that this cut-out red Carolina Herrera dress, which debuted on the label's Spring 2026 runway in Madrid last month, was another pitch-perfect pick.

Viola Davis wearing Gucci

Viola Davis arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demna's highly-anticipated Gucci debut at Milan Fashion Week went heavy on feather-embellished necklines and trains. Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis is one of the first stars to take the emerging house signature for a spin on the red carpet. While the official collection paired plumage with hints of the double-G Gucci logo, Davis and stylist Elizabeth Stewart opted for a version cut from midnight blue velvet.

Selena Gomez wearing Giorgio Armani Privé

Selena Gomez arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez's bridal white and engagement ring-inspired red carpet era has officially come to a close. The Rare Beauty founder returned to her LBD streak with a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown, styled by Erin Walsh. Regal details included a tuxedo jacket perched on her shoulders, a skirt cut from sumptuous velvet, and a bold burgundy lip.

Kaia Gerber wearing custom Givenchy

Kaia Gerber arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber's vintage Givenchy dress at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala started a veritable marathon. She's since tapped Givenchy for several red carpet events—including the Academy Awards and Venice Film Festival—and loaned Jenna Ortega one of the label's most daring pieces after modeling it in the Fall 2025 campaign. All this to say? It's not surprising to see the model in a custom lace dress by Givenchy, but it's very much welcome (especially when it comes with the cape detail floating off her shoulders).

Zoey Deutch wearing Zac Posen

Zoey Deutch arriving to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for Zoey Deutch, and not only for her recent engagement. The star brought Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen back to his red carpet roots with this plunging red ballgown.