Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Valentino Jacket Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner Already Love

This week in New York City, Dakota Johnson is playing double duty, promoting Veritybefore its theatrical release on October 2 and rehearsing to host Saturday Night Live. It's no surprise that, eventually, her schedules collided: On September 29, Johnson debuted a custom Calvin Klein look at the film adaptation's NYC premiere, but later, she had plans with the SNL cast. So, the actor traded her bejeweled bra top for a fur-trimmed Valentino jacket, which hails from a previous host's cold-weather closet.
With that said, Johnson kept it casual (for her) in straight-leg Levi's jeans, The Row's black Fay Wool Flats, and a $6,300 navy blue blazer from Valentino's Fall 2025 runway show. The fitted, shoulder-padded jacket featured familiar brown fur along the collar, a hook-and-eye closure, and cuffs—an adornment that, last year, stood out to Jennifer Lawrence (another SNL alum) and Kendall Jenner, too.
Not only did Johnson have time to change into a cool-girl going-out top, but she also switched her red-carpet Roberto Coin jewelry for five-figure hoop earrings, a snake-shaped ring, and a diamond pendant necklace, courtesy of Jessica McCormack (the London jeweler behind Zendaya's engagement ring).
Now, back to her Valentino jacket. It's not unusual to see Johnson (creative director Alessandro Michele's most devoted brand ambassador) in a lavish Valentino look on the street style circuit. What is surprising is that Lawrence debuted this exact design back in Dec. 2025. While the rest of her date night attire remained beneath a martini-laden table at Moda Operandi's dinner, the Fall 2025 find stole the show.
Days later at a holiday party in L.A., the same investment style finished Jenner's seasonal look. Instead of jeans à la Johnson, the supermodel sampled the stirrup leggings trend (from the celebrity-beloved L.A. label Leset) alongside The Row's burgundy Dalia Bag and black kitten-heel mules, also by the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen brand. At the time, fashion editor Lauren Tappan told me the "festive" outfit "delivered an undeniable dose of elegance," one that she channeled at a holiday party of her own.
And just like that, the sisterhood of the traveling Valentino jacket continues. Which celebrity closet will welcome the navy-and-brown number next? Maybe Johnson will put the piece on Taylor Swift's radar: In the "Patient Zero" music video, Johnson and Swift twinned in a butter-yellow gown by the Italian brand. Perhaps it will play a part in the pop star's holiday wardrobe, too.
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Shop Fur-Trimmed Jackets Inspired by Dakota Johnson
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Navy Faux Fur Knit Cardigan
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.