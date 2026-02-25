February weather forces me to second-guess every coat trend hanging in my closet. Wool wraps make me overheat, while trench coats leave me shivering. On February 25, Kendall Jenner reduced my morning routine tenfold with the ultimate winter-to-spring style hack: Layering a sweater over her trench coat.

The model wasted no time joining day two of Milan Fashion Week's street style scene. First, Burberry's Camden Heritage Car Coat became the centerpiece of her neutral set. She secured every button on the mid-length, $2,295 coat, even the ones hidden beneath the khaki placket.

It seems Jenner went scarf-free out of fear of hiding her Burberry trench's classic collar. Even so, she rediscovered a scarf-adjacent way to stay warm: draping a sweater over her trench coat. Should she have tied the sleeves together, she would've channeled the triangle scarf trend. Instead, she stacked the shoulder straps of her brown leather bag on top of one sleeve, stopping the knit from blowing away in the Italian breeze.

Kendall Jenner graced Milan Fashion Week with her trench coat-clad presence. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Burberry Mid-Length Camden Heritage Car Coat in Honey Beige $2,295 at Burberry Global

Jenner's easy spring trench silhouette matched the look of her wide-leg trousers. She's the latest A-lister—following Sienna Miller, Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning, Priyanka Chopra, and Meghan Markle—to view the "no white after Labor Day" rule as merely a suggestion. This pair was so roomy, it almost hid her beloved high-vamp flats trend. The extra-glossy garnish from the pair she wore on Feb. 24 traded places with an itty-bitty block heel.

Another angle showcased her blink-and-you'll-miss-it bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's been a minute since I've felt this inspired to style my sweater as a shawl. Two Februarys ago, fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla spotted it all over industry insiders during New York Fashion Week. She viewed the duo as less of a trend, and more of "a call to re-think the most fundamental piece in my winter wardrobe as the cold weather reaches its end." Even Sofia Richie Grainge threw a ribbed knit over her khaki trench at Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show.

That said, it's no surprise Jenner has utilized this sweater-turned-shawl trick before. Last September, a charcoal gray sweater acted in lieu of a coat over her pinstripe button-down. A month later in Paris, an almost-identical crewneck graced the shoulders of her black, double-breasted wool wrap.

Last September, Jenner wore a gray sweater on top of her button-down. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The hack returned a month later on top of a wool wrap coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Still, today marked Jenner's first winter-to-spring take on the trend. Luckily for me, she realized last year's signature fall formula had some serious untapped potential for a spring outfit. With one single fashion week 'fit, Jenner changed the way I look at my coat collection. I might as well sew my sweater to my trench. It's not going anywhere.

