Kaia Gerber’s Spring Trench Coat Outfit Is Too Good Not to Copy
Practical and pared-down, it’s my definition of the perfect minimalist look.
Yesterday, I made the mistake of stepping outside in New York City without an outer layer. I was totally fooled by the sunshine, and I didn’t realize that temperatures were bound to drop around 50 degrees.
However, unlike yours truly, it seems as though Kaia Gerber checked the forecast before hitting the streets of Manhattan. On Thursday, May 7, the model kept warm in spring’s most quintessential layer—a tailored trench coat. Her version featured soft collars, buttoned shoulder tabs, and a chartreuse-colored lining.
As for the rest of her outfit, she embraced classic transitional staples—including a button-down shirt, a pair of straight-leg jeans, and a sophisticated set of ballet flats (which she designed in collaboration with Repetto). To complete her easygoing uniform, she carried Gucci’s Jackie 1961 shoulder bag.
A few weeks ago, Gerber relied on a very similar outfit formula, using nearly the same essentials. For a casual day out in Los Angeles, she made her trench coat the centerpiece of her look, tying it at the waist for a cinched silhouette. Then, she elevated her outfit with her beloved Gucci bag and her Repetto flats (this time, in a sweet strawberry shade).
She did, however, choose different base layers—opting for a tee and trousers, instead of a buttoned blouse and jeans.
What I love most about Gerber’s spring outfit combinations is that they’re approachable and practical. As someone who has been styling trench coats and flats on repeat this season, I can attest to the fact that this minimalist uniform is one that can be effortlessly remixed and reworn.
So, go ahead and copy Gerber’s spring wardrobe template with the basics below. Once you try her formula, you won't want to wear anything else—no matter the forecast.
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Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked at Town & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.