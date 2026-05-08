Yesterday, I made the mistake of stepping outside in New York City without an outer layer. I was totally fooled by the sunshine, and I didn’t realize that temperatures were bound to drop around 50 degrees.

However, unlike yours truly, it seems as though Kaia Gerber checked the forecast before hitting the streets of Manhattan. On Thursday, May 7, the model kept warm in spring’s most quintessential layer—a tailored trench coat. Her version featured soft collars, buttoned shoulder tabs, and a chartreuse-colored lining.

Gerber steps out in NYC wearing an easy-to-copy spring outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As for the rest of her outfit, she embraced classic transitional staples—including a button-down shirt, a pair of straight-leg jeans, and a sophisticated set of ballet flats (which she designed in collaboration with Repetto). To complete her easygoing uniform, she carried Gucci’s Jackie 1961 shoulder bag.

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A few weeks ago, Gerber relied on a very similar outfit formula, using nearly the same essentials. For a casual day out in Los Angeles, she made her trench coat the centerpiece of her look, tying it at the waist for a cinched silhouette. Then, she elevated her outfit with her beloved Gucci bag and her Repetto flats (this time, in a sweet strawberry shade).

She did, however, choose different base layers—opting for a tee and trousers, instead of a buttoned blouse and jeans.

Back in April, Gerber wore an outfit that closely resembled her look from yesterday. (Image credit: Backgrid)

What I love most about Gerber’s spring outfit combinations is that they’re approachable and practical. As someone who has been styling trench coats and flats on repeat this season, I can attest to the fact that this minimalist uniform is one that can be effortlessly remixed and reworn.

So, go ahead and copy Gerber’s spring wardrobe template with the basics below. Once you try her formula, you won't want to wear anything else—no matter the forecast.

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Shop Kaia Gerber's Spring Wardrobe Template