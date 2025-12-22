4 It-Girl Coat Trends I Swear By as a Celebrity Style Expert

Welcome back! I’m writing to you all from the suburbs of Boston, where temperatures are in the 30s and snow is in the forecast. In this climate, I’m tuning out A-listers’ early holiday party outfits (cough, Kylie Jenner’s feathered naked dress) and tuning into their takes on winter coat trends.



Celebrities understand better than anyone that at this time of year, the outerwear is the outfit. It’s your first impression when you walk into an aforementioned holiday party. But their favorites aren’t so over-the-top that we can’t all harness their elevated energy—in fact, I found a ton for less than $350.

So ahead, I’ve picked out the four It-girl coat trends that work for any winter vibe. Some are styles I started wearing even before the likes of Sofia Richie Grainge and Sabrina Carpenter; others I’ve picked up with Rihanna as my statement coat inspiration. Either way: Happy holidays, happy shopping, and stay warm out there!

The Everygirl Coat: The Longline Wool Coat Trend

Sabrina Carpenter channeled a rom-com character in The Everygirl Coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Let’s start with the all-time classic: the double-breasted wool coat. I share Sabrina Carpenter and Selena Gomez’s affinity for Aritzia’s Babaton Slouch Coat. (In fact, I’ve owned mine for four years now.) This cut and a neutral shade of wool works with everything from walking-the-dog sweatpants and a hoodie to engagement party satin dresses and heels. Already this winter, Carpenter has worn hers twice with jeans and a cable knit sweater. My own styling is so similar, I’ll spare you the extra photo.

The Cozy-Girl Coat: The Scarf Coat Trend

The scarf coat trend earned top billing in Kendall Jenner's closet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Multitasking scarf coats have been a fixture in Scandinavian style for years. This winter, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, and Bella Hadid are making sure they’re just as popular in the States. And thank goodness: The draping of the fabric looks elegant without even trying. Many of the best options come in earth-tone wool blends, but more adventurous shades like Jenner’s sage green are out there, too.

How I Style the Scarf Coat Trend

I've owned this Helsa scarf coat for years—and can't put it down. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of Elsa Hosk…I picked up this cream scarf coat from her label, Helsa, two years ago, and haven’t looked back. It’s my favorite coat for leveling up jeans and a cozy sweater; it’s also my go-to for winter work trips, when I want to look polished right off the plane (like in this shot from Copenhagen Fashion Week!).

The Cool-Girl Coat: The Bomber Jacket Trend

Leather bombers dominate Hailey Bieber's coat rack. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it’s a day that ends in -y, someone famous is wearing an oversize leather bomber jacket: Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent for NYC press, shown here; Rihanna in fire-engine red Celine for a CVS run; Taylor Swift in Madga Butrym for one of her highly-photographed girl dinners. Aside from looking downright sleek, these styles are warmer than they look (especially if you pop a cashmere or some heat-tech on underneath).

How I Style the Bomber Jacket Trend

I bring preppy-with-a-twist energy to my leather bomber jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The women above layer leather on leather with a sharp-as-knives boot. My style is a little quieter, so I take my leather bomber to work with a preppy midi skirt, layered cashmere, and suede boots. (Plus, fleece-lined tights underneath!)

The Rich-Girl Coat: The Faux Fur Coat Trend

Sofia Richie Grainge's label, SRG, offers the richest outerwear. (Image credit: @sofiarichiegrainge)

This is probably the least mission-critical of the It-girl coats, but it’s by far the most fun to style. As Sofia Richie Grainge proves (in one of her own designs!), all you really need to make a floor-grazing faux fur pop is a neutral knitted set and a kitten heel.

How I Style the Faux Fur Coat Trend

I adore this oversize shearling COS coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I take a similarly understated approach to styling my Yeti-esque faux fur—and as this snap from a work event proves, I have a tendency to keep it on inside. (It gets that many compliments!) With a lower collar, I like to team this with a high-neck sweater and a strong silver earring.