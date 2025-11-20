Today, I wore white jeans for the first time since August, but only because I'm in Florida. I planned on trading them for dark denim or oversize trousers once I returned home. But a new look from Sienna Miller said I don't have to stow them away yet.

Photographers spotted the actor in London's Notting Hill neighborhood, where the New York-born star originally grew up. She looked every bit a London girl in jeans and a statement coat. Miller curated her street style set around a red, white, and blue fur coat, courtesy of Desigual by Christian Lacroix. The $359 jacket's elongated shearling was so voluminous, you couldn't see her shirt underneath.

Dark-wash jeans would've brought out the coat's blue tones, but Miller chose an unseasonal shade instead. Her wide-leg denim appeared as stark white as snow, suggesting they came straight from her summer shelf. Each ankle-length hem revealed Miller's black ballet flats. They appeared to be the loafer-looking Phoebe Philo slippers she wears on repeat.

Sienna Miller revived the quintessential summer white jeans in mid-November. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Miller's white bottoms may seem bold for November weather—especially given London's 40° forecast this week. (No white after Labor Day is a widely-respected rule across the pond.) However, Miller is right on trend. White pants popped up on numerous Fall 2025 runways, including Chanel, Gabriela Hearst, Elie Saab, Stella McCartney, and Vivienne Westwood.

Most renditions debuted alongside monochrome pieces—see Chanel's matching blouse, neck tie, and cardigan for example. In the Stella McCartney show, a model wore an all-ivory suit set with chunky sneakers. Then, Gabriela Hearst followed suit with a white jacket and wide-leg trousers.

The underlying stratagem between each presentation? Using rich, textured layers to create a wintery effect, even with white jeans. Gabriela Hearst, for one, added a fur-trimmed leather bomber jacket for extra edge.

A model wore white pants on the Chanel Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A similar style appeared during the Stella McCartney show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Even Gabriela Hearst got the white pant memo. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miller isn't new to white pants in winter either. This time last year, her three-piece white suit was impossible to miss on a night out in London. The shoulder-padded blazer, button-down vest, and straight-leg trousers made it even more daring than her latest look. Peep-toe mules and a tiger-print clutch from her Marks and Spencer collaboration acted as Miller's only non-white selects.

Last year, she took winter whites to a whole new level. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every time Miller steps out, she teaches me something new. Today, she showed me white jeans shouldn't have an official expiration date. Thanks to her, my Florida-proof jeans will get some street style time once I return to colder temps.