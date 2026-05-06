I always go to Daisy Edgar-Jones for trench coat outfit inspiration. At this point, they're the backbone of her London-girl capsule wardrobe—and her styling hacks keep them fresh for us both. On May 5, Edgar-Jones taught me that layering a sweater on top of my trench is the chicest spring substitute for a triangle scarf.

My wool wraps have been in storage since this year's first 70-degree day, but I do miss the effortless elegance they give trench coats. It seems Edgar-Jones does, too. The morning after the 2026 Met Gala, she took her favorite favorite Burberry trench for a spin in an updated shade of beige.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stacked a sweater on top of her spring trench coat outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Every defining feature of Edgar-Jones's Burberry trench returned, including double-breasted buttons, wide lapels, and soft epaulette-topped shoulders. Burberry credits the coat's "fuller skirt" with making the water-resistant, gabardine fabric feel so voluminous. The New York City breeze picked up the calf-grazing hem just enough to reveal her white crop top, straight-leg jeans, and black ankle booties underneath.

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Usually, Edgar-Jones stops styling her trench coat outfits there. (In fact, she wore the same jeans and booties duo during London Fashion Week last February.) This time, she tied a matching sweater over her shoulders—a subtle move that spiced up her signature uniform. Interlacing each arm offered as much charm as the triangle scarf trend, but with bulkier yarn. It draped delicately across her neck and gave her hair the "Olsen twin tuck" treatment.

Burberry Long Gabardine Fitzrovia Trench Coat $3,150 at Nordstrom

Trenches and sweaters seem to be the season-defying trend sweeping cool-girl closets. In February, Kendall Jenner arrived at Paris Fashion Week with an almost-identical Burberry trench and a navy sweater over her shoulders. Look around New York or London street style, and you'll see the same styling hack at play.

There are so many ways to keep sweaters in rotation this spring—and even on those crisp summer nights. I'm starting with The Edgar-Jones Method. Then, in a few weeks, I'll start slipping Jenner-coded Oxfords beneath the same sweaters.

Shop Spring Trench Coat Outfits Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones

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