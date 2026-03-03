Olivia Rodrigo Aces Winter-to-Spring Styling With a Butter Yellow Dôen Coat
She gave Taylor Swift-approved dresses the day off.
With so many smocked dresses and peasant blouses in It girls' closets, Dôen's outerwear doesn't always get the spotlight. Olivia Rodrigo, on the other hand, makes sure to give every category at the brand—footwear, accessories, and coats too—equal love. On March 2, Rodrigo put the under-$800 Greenwich Coat on fellow shoppers' radars, the newest addition to her Dôen-driven winter wardrobe.
Rodrigo is starting spring early New York City, returning to town this week with hot ticket items from L.A., London, and Paris brands. Her pièce de résistance? Dôen's ultimate winter-to-spring Greenwich Coat. Its textured, wool-blend fabric and faux-fur collar channeled trending winter 2026 jackets. Being butter yellow, however, made the $798 coat the perfect shade for an early March day. According to Dôen's listing, the A-line silhouette and felted belt took cues from "‘60s mod coats," one of Rodrigo's favorite decades to sample.
Indigo cigarette jeans—a vintage, straight-leg Marithé et François Girbaud pair—kept the early '60s energy going. Plus, slim styles like Rodrigo's are having a moment right now, thanks to Spring 2026 runways from Balenciaga, Dior, Valentino, and more.
A few hours later, Rodrigo was photographed in NYC again. This time, her Dôen coat revealed a $595 cashmere sweater from Suzie Kondi underneath. Navy blue and ivory stripes splashed her look with coastal-chic effortlessness, one her $390 woven shoulder bag from Rixo x Dragon Diffusion only intensified.
When senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage tested Taylor Swift's Dôen clothing last July, she proved the label and ballet flats go together like Folklore and cardigans. Her hypothesis still applies in 2026, as proven by Rodrigo's block-heel ballet flats from Repetto. Usually, the Parisian brand adds a French flair to any L.A. local's outfit. (See Kaia Gerber in the same $470 shoes, a khaki trench coat, and straight-leg trousers on Feb. 5.) By styling Repettos the Gerber way, Rodrigo's ballet flats read more L.A. girl on-the-go than Parisian.
Rodrigo is nowhere near a newbie as far as Dôen's outerwear is concerned. Last winter, she remained loyal to the sold-out Bonnaire: a tailored, button-down coat crafted from gray herringbone tweed. It matched the Greenwich's shape, minus the monochrome belt. All this to say? You have some catching up to do. Once Rodrigo's Greenwich inevitably sells out, shop the Marie Claire-approved edit of Dôen coats below.
Shop Dôen Coats Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.