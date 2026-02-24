Hold the Faux Fur—Daisy Edgar-Jones Models the Timeless Coat in Every Stylish London Fashion Week Front Row
Street style is full of them.
Season after season, London Fashion Week doubles as the world's biggest trench coat convention. The Fall 2026 circuit was no different. Even before Burberry's runway show on February 23—LFW's trench assembly, if you will—the London girl anchor surfaced on every well-dressed guest, Daisy Edgar-Jones included.
The Islington, U.K., native made her Fall 2026 Fashion Month debut the morning of Burberry's 55-piece presentation. Instead of spending hours in the hair and makeup chair, Edgar-Jones enjoyed a solo pre-show stroll on London's street style scene. Burberry's Fitzrovia Double-Breasted Trench Coat was her outfit's hero, of course. With military-inspired epaulettes, a cinched monochrome belt, and Burberry plaid lining, there's no way it wouldn't be. Edgar-Jones buttoned her trench coat to the TOP, hiding her layers underneath. Judging by her previous trench-led looks, a white crop top is her base.
This year, Edgar-Jones's denim drawer has taken a straight-leg turn. Perfectly cylindrical, mid-wash jeans emerged from beneath her trench's knee-grazing hem. The brand behind the cigarette-like pants hasn't stepped forward yet, but Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa can't stop wearing similar silhouettes. Perhaps fellow fashion girls inspired the actor's switch from wide to straight-leg styles.
What's more, slim jeans and trenches are a foolproof Fashion Month formula again this season, with show-goers styling them in New York City and London, so far. Even Edgar-Jones's black, square-toe ankle boots are a London Fashion Week-friendly pick.
Edgar-Jones's set was almost identical to her London look on Jan. 20, 2025. She stacked a slightly shorter trench from ME+EM on top of a white crop, alongside Gucci's circa-Fall 2025 GG Emblem Shoulder Bag. The $2,300 bag's half-moon body boasted Gucci's signature "GG" monogram, a motif that returned atop her Milano Belt's gold buckle.
You might assume Edgar-Jones layered indigo jeans underneath—stars like Zoë Kravitz and Kendall Jenner remained loyal to similar denim shades last year. However, the Normal People star instead opted for breezy, wide-leg trousers in the same shade. To finish, Edgar-Jones slipped on a pair of Gucci's patent leather loafers.
Unlike her fresh-from-the-runway leather trench at the Burberry Fall 2026 show, Edgar-Jones's coat-and-jeans set couldn't be easier to channel. Curate your own Fashion Month-friendly outfit formula with the edit below. Extra points if you splurge on her same Burberry trench.
Shop Trench Coat Outfits Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.