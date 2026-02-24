Season after season, London Fashion Week doubles as the world's biggest trench coat convention. The Fall 2026 circuit was no different. Even before Burberry's runway show on February 23—LFW's trench assembly, if you will—the London girl anchor surfaced on every well-dressed guest, Daisy Edgar-Jones included.

The Islington, U.K., native made her Fall 2026 Fashion Month debut the morning of Burberry's 55-piece presentation. Instead of spending hours in the hair and makeup chair, Edgar-Jones enjoyed a solo pre-show stroll on London's street style scene. Burberry's Fitzrovia Double-Breasted Trench Coat was her outfit's hero, of course. With military-inspired epaulettes, a cinched monochrome belt, and Burberry plaid lining, there's no way it wouldn't be. Edgar-Jones buttoned her trench coat to the TOP, hiding her layers underneath. Judging by her previous trench-led looks, a white crop top is her base.

Daisy Edgar-Jones blended in with London Fashion Week locals in a trench coat and straight-leg jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burberry Fitzrovia Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat $3,150 at Farfetch

This year, Edgar-Jones's denim drawer has taken a straight-leg turn. Perfectly cylindrical, mid-wash jeans emerged from beneath her trench's knee-grazing hem. The brand behind the cigarette-like pants hasn't stepped forward yet, but Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa can't stop wearing similar silhouettes. Perhaps fellow fashion girls inspired the actor's switch from wide to straight-leg styles.

What's more, slim jeans and trenches are a foolproof Fashion Month formula again this season, with show-goers styling them in New York City and London, so far. Even Edgar-Jones's black, square-toe ankle boots are a London Fashion Week-friendly pick.

Every element of Edgar-Jones's look is easy to copy this Fashion Month and beyond. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edgar-Jones's set was almost identical to her London look on Jan. 20, 2025. She stacked a slightly shorter trench from ME+EM on top of a white crop, alongside Gucci's circa-Fall 2025 GG Emblem Shoulder Bag. The $2,300 bag's half-moon body boasted Gucci's signature "GG" monogram, a motif that returned atop her Milano Belt's gold buckle.

You might assume Edgar-Jones layered indigo jeans underneath—stars like Zoë Kravitz and Kendall Jenner remained loyal to similar denim shades last year. However, the Normal People star instead opted for breezy, wide-leg trousers in the same shade. To finish, Edgar-Jones slipped on a pair of Gucci's patent leather loafers.

Last January, Edgar-Jones pulled off almost the same London girl look. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Unlike her fresh-from-the-runway leather trench at the Burberry Fall 2026 show, Edgar-Jones's coat-and-jeans set couldn't be easier to channel. Curate your own Fashion Month-friendly outfit formula with the edit below. Extra points if you splurge on her same Burberry trench.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors