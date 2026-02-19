This Is My Favorite Winter-to-Spring Color Combination—and It's All Over Zara, COS, and H&M

Colors are not common in my wardrobe, especially not bright ones. I like to keep my daily looks neutral, with rare exceptions. So, imagine my surprise when I found myself gravitating towards an unexpected (at least, for me) color combination for that transitional period between winter and spring: red with slate gray.

After seeing it on the Spring 2026 runways of brands like Chanel, McQueen, and Proenza Schouler, the pairing has opened up a new range of possibilities in my transitional wardrobe. Like the first flowers in the new season, red breaks up the monotony of my winter outfit rotation, whether it comes in the form of a vibrant spring jacket that lives up an otherwise monochromatic outfit or high-vamp ballet flats peeking out from under the hem of a maxi slip dress or slouchy office-ready trousers.

(Image credit: Launchmtetrics Spotlight)

Ahead, I sifted through the new-in selection from three of my favorite on-trend brands—Zara, H&M, and Cos—to find easy-to-incorporate red and gray options that you can wear now and well into the spring.